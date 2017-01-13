Minnetonka warns of thin ice on Shady Oak Lake

Minnetonka city officials urge residents to use caution on Shady Oak Lake because of open water and thin ice due to installation of an aeration system. The system is being installed to keep the water open around the floating dock to prevent structural damage from ice. The aerators are located on the east and west corners of the dock.

The system is scheduled to be activated Friday, Jan. 20 and will stay active until the ice begins to thaw.

Use extreme caution in and around the lake and shoreline area. For information, contact the city’s recreation services office at 952-939-8203.