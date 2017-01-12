Ordinances – CITY OF HOPKINS

MINNESOTA

Public Notice

In summary, Ordinance 2016-1118 Regarding the Regulation of Pawnshops, Currency Exchanges and Coin Dealerships authorizes the following:

1. The City Council hereby authorizes a study of the issues relating to City regulation of pawnshops, currency exchanges, and coin dealerships

2. No application for any permit, license or approval of any nature concerning a pawnshop shall be accepted by the City during the term of this interim ordinance. No additional review or other work on any previously accepted application concerning a pawnshop shall be conducted during the term of this interim ordinance. Previously received applications shall be withdrawn by the applicant or the application shall be acted upon by the City in accordance with this interim ordinance.

3. No application for any permit or approval of any nature concerning currency exchanges shall be accepted by the City during the term of this interim ordinance. No additional review or other work on any previously accepted application concerning a currency exchange shall be conducted during the term of this interim ordinance. Previously received applications shall be withdrawn by the applicant or the application shall be acted upon by the City in accordance with this interim ordinance.

4. Coin dealerships are no longer a permitted use in any of the Citys zoning districts. This provision does not apply to coin dealerships that already exist and were appropriately licensed by the State of Minnesota on the date this ordinance takes effect.

5. This interim ordinance shall take effect immediately after its adoption and publication. It shall be effective as follows: (a) one year from the effective date of this ordinance, or (b) the date upon which Hopkins reaffirms, amends, or repeals its ordinances and official controls relating to pawnshops, currency exchanges, and coin dealerships. Amendments to ordinances or official controls relating to one or two of these industries but not the other(s) shall not affect this interim ordinance with respect to those other industries unrelated to such amendments.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Hopkins this 3rd day of January 2017.

/S/ Molly Cummings, Mayor

Attest: /S/ Amy Domeier

City Clerk

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

January 12, 2017

640775