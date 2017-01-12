Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 270

PUBLISHED ANNOUNCEMENT

Independent School District 270 is seeking qualified installation contractors for the 2017 Mechanical Ventilation Upgrade at the Katherine Curren Elementary School located at 1600 Main Street, Hopkins, MN 55305.

Bidding documents and specifications will be available on or about December 30, 2016 by contacting Laurie Malone at 763-223-4411. Bids will be accepted until 2:00 pm, January 24, 2017, when they will be publicly opened and read aloud. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held on site on January 16, 2017 at 9:30 am.

