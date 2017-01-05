School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 270

Regular Meeting MINUTES

December 6, 2016

The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District 270 was conducted on Tuesday, December 6, 2016, in the Boardroom of the Eisenhower Community Center. The meeting was called to order at 6:59 p.m.

School Board members present: Chair Wendy Donovan, Vice Chair Kris Newcomer, Treasurer Steve Adams, Directors Betsy Anderson, Warren Goodroad, Doobie Kurus, and Dave Larson. School Board members absent: None

Student Board reps present: Anna Anderson (grade 10), Student Board reps absent: Ian Baxter (grade 11) and London Lowmanstone (grade 12)

Staff members present: Superintendent John Schultz and Director of Business Services/Board Clerk John Toop. Staff members absent: None

There were no requests to address the Board during the Open Agenda portion of the meeting.

Anderson updated Board members on events/activities taking place at Hopkins High School. Superintendent Schultz recognized members of the HHS Varsity Volleyball Team who won the Section 6AAA Volleyball Championship. Schultz then updated the Board on his recent work-related activities.

Adams moved, Newcomer seconded, to approve the agenda as amended (moving New Business item D [Bids Turf Field at Hopkins High school] to New Business item A). Carried.

Adams moved, Anderson seconded, to approve the Consent Calendar as presented: a) Approval of Minutes Regular Meeting Conducted on November 15, 2016; b) Appointments Classified; c) Requests for Leave of Absence; d) Resignations; e) Annual Resolution Limiting Non-Resident Enrollment; f) Revised Ubah Lease Agreement; g) Revised Headway Lease Agreement; h) CFAC Membership, 2016-17. Carried.

Adams moved, Larson seconded, to approve disbursements in the amount of $4,704,441.63 for the period of November 8, 2016 through November 28, 2016. Carried.

The Board discussed adding turf fields at Hopkins High School at workshops on July 14, August 16, and August 30. At the regular meeting on September 6, 2016, the Board approved the additional turf fields and the lease-purchase method of financing, along with an operating capital contribution of $1,000,000. Jeff Seeley, of Ehlers & Associates (the Districts financial advisor), reviewed/summarized the three bids received; two with a fixed rate, and one with a variable rate that would be reset at five years. Goodroad moved, Adams seconded, to approve the variable-rate lease-purchase proposal of First Resource Bank (Minnetonka, Minnesota). Carried. Anderson moved, Adams seconded, to approve the resolution approving and authorizing the execution of a lease agreement, a ground lease agreement and related document and certificates to First Resource Bank of Minnetonka, Minnesota. Those voting in favor thereof: Adams, Goodroad, Anderson, Kurus, Larson, Newcomer, Donovan. Those opposed: None. Carried.

Policy 721: Uniform Grant Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Sources was discussed by the Monitoring Committee and presented in First Reading. Nik Lightfoot, Assistant Superintendent, explained that it is a new policy, required by the federal Uniform Grant Guidance regulations and statutory in nature. Goodroad moved, Adams seconded, to approve Policy 721: Uniform Grant Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Sources in First Reading; further, the Board directs the Administration to prepare the policy for approval in Second Reading at the next meeting as part of the Consent Calendar. Carried.

Newcomer facilitated a conversation with the Board focused on the Districts Guiding Change Document (aligned with Policy 613 [Graduation Requirements]) that will be used to guide upcoming discussions/decisions surrounding credit requirements.

Student Board Rep Anderson left at 7:32 p.m.

The Districts elementary Spanish program has been implemented in grades K-4, with plans to expand through grade 6. Karen Terhaar, Director of Teaching & Learning, provided an update focused on the Spanish program goals, curriculum & assessment, classroom teacher collaboration, communication, and next steps.

In April 2016, the Board approved their goals for the 2016-17 school year. Chair Donovan facilitated a discussion with Board members, reviewing the status of their goals.

Board members reported on recent educational activities/events in which they have participated.

Goodroad moved, Adams seconded, to adjourn the meeting at 8:42 p.m. Carried.

John Toop, Clerk

As per M.S. 123B.09 Subd. 10, section 331A.01, subdivision 10, this is only a summary. For a complete copy of the meeting minutes, visit http://www.hopkinsschools.org/about-us/school-board/board-meeting-minutes or request a copy by emailing [email protected]

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

January 5, 2017

638256