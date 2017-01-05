Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF PLYMOUTH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Plymouth will meet in the Council Chambers of Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Boulevard, on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following:

Request by Landform Professional Services, LLC, under File No. 2016098, for the following items related to a proposed subdivision to be called Creekside Woods Phase II for the roughly 1.4-acre development site located at 17215 Old Rockford Road: 1) rezoning from FRD (future restricted development) to RSF-2 (single-family detached 2); and 2) preliminary plat for a residential development consisting of three single-family lots. Under the plan, the existing home would remain.

The property is legally described as follows:

The West 150 feet of the North 395 feet of that part of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 118, Range 22, described as commencing at the southeast corner of said West Half; thence North along the east line of said West Half 1334.59 feet to the point of beginning of the land to be described; thence North 89 degrees 29 minutes West 449 feet; thence North parallel with said east line 582.09 feet to the center line of County Road No. 9 (aka Rockford Road); thence easterly along said center line to said east line; thence South to the point of beginning, Hennepin County, Minnesota.

AND

Outlot A, Creekside Woods, Hennepin County, Minnesota.

SUCH PERSONS as desire to express their opinion with reference to this proposal will be heard at this meeting. This NOTICE is given pursuant to the zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations of the City of Plymouth.

INFORMATION relating to this request may be examined at the community development information counter (lower level of City Hall), on Mondays and Wednesday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., except holidays.

Barbara G. Thomson, AICP

Planning Manager

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

January 5, 2017

