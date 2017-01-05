Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF WAYZATA

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 STORM WATER POND MAINTENANCE PROJECT

CITY PROJECT NO. STORM-2017-01

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City of Wayzata at the office of the City Manager until 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at the City Hall, 600 Rice Street, Wayzata, MN 55391, and will be publicly opened and read at said time and place by representatives of the City of Wayzata. Said proposals for the furnishing of all labor and materials for the construction, complete in-place, of the following approximate quantities:

1 LS Mobilization

17,800 CY Pond Excavation (P)

2,000 CY Contaminated Soil Excavation (EV)

1 LS Dewatering

1 LS Erosion Control

1 LS Turf Establishment

The provisions of Minn. Stat. 16C.285 Responsible Contractor are imposed as a requirement of this contract. All bidders and persons or companies providing a response/submission to the Advertisement for Bids/RFP of the City shall comply with the provisions of the statute.

The bids must be submitted on the Proposal Forms provided in accordance with the Contract Documents, Plans, and Specifications as prepared by WSB & Associates, Inc., 701 Xenia Avenue South, Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55416, which are on file with the City Manager of Wayzata and may be seen at the office of the Consulting Engineers or at the office of the City Manager.

Complete digital Proposal Forms, Plans, and Specifications for use by Contractors submitting a bid are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for a nonrefundable fee of $25.00 by inputting Quest project #4769664 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

An optional paper set of Proposal Forms, Plans, and Specifications may be obtained from the Consulting Engineers; WSB & Associates, Inc., 701 Xenia Avenue South, Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55416, for a non-refundable fee of $75.00 per set, check payable to WSB & Associates, Inc.

Bids will only be accepted from Contractors who purchase digital or paper Bidding Documents as specified above.

No bids will be considered unless sealed and filed with the City Manager of Wayzata and accompanied by a cash deposit, cashiers check, or certified check, or bid bond made payable to the City of Wayzata for five percent (5%) of the amount bid, to be forfeited as liquidated damages in the event that the bid be accepted and the bidder fail to enter promptly into a written contract and furnish the required bond.

No bids may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of opening of bids. The City of Wayzata reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

DATED: January 3, 2017 BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

s/s Jeffrey Dahl

City Manager

Wayzata, MN

Published in the

Wayzata Sun Sailor

January 5, 2017

638225

http://sailor.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/01/638225-1.pdf