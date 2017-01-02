Top stories of 2016 for South Lake Minnetonka

South Lake Minnetonka celebrations

< > Over 600 people turned our for the 26th Annual ALARC Ice Dive that raised funds for the Wounded Warrior Project, local fire and police departments and Minnetonka Schools on Jan. 1 at BayView Event Center in Excelsior on the frozen Lake Minnetonka. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer)

The South Lake Minnetonka area that includes the communities of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood, Tonka Bay and Woodland, underwent a lot of change in the year 2016. Here are some of the Sun Sailor’s top stories for the area.

Bushaway Road reopens

Local residents, business owners and officials from Wayzata, Minnetonka, Woodland and Hennepin County gathered in early November to celebrate the reopening of Bushaway Road (County Road 101) after more than two years of reconstruction work.

“This is obviously a momentous moment for Wayzata and the communities around us. … It’s something we’re going to be proud of for a long time,” Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox told the crowd who had gathered for a morning ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The county’s work began in the fall of 2014 on Bushaway, which was one of the first roads to be surveyed after Minnesota was established as a state in 1858. The reconstruction work included the widening and repaving of more than two miles of road from Wayzata to Minnetonka.

A task force comprised of area residents worked with Hennepin County throughout the design process. Discussions around refurbishing the 150-year-old road had long been met with fear from residents that work would damage the historic nature of the road, a local scenic byway.

When work on Bushaway Road began, the construction contract for the project was set at $41 million. As work progressed, total spending came in at around $59.6 million, including $46.7 million for construction, according to Hennepin County.

A goal of early 2016 was set for completion of the project with the new bridge being open for use by fall 2015. Reasons for the project’s delay and increased cost include the rising price of materials, extended railroad and sewer work and the redesign of sheet piling walls in the railroad corridor after unexpected soil conditions were found and a change in design requirements from Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

Another unexpected adjustment had to be made after plans for a roundabout at the Breezy Point curve south of Gray’s Bay were scrapped. Plans were changed following the discovery of ancient Native American remains at the construction site in October 2014. When it was determined that the planned roundabout could not be built without further disrupting the burial mounds, new designs were drafted for a 30-mph curve with improved sight lines.

According to Hennepin County, the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, with assistance from Hamline University anthropology and archaeology graduates, will continue work next year recovering any artifacts and remains and restoring the burial mounds.

In the spring, Wayzata will roll out its landscaping plans for the road with a volunteer-led planting effort on Earth Day, April 22, to plant flowers and bare-root trees.

Excelsior approves moratorium

The Excelsior City Council approved an interim moratorium Nov. 28 in order to allow a plan for the east end of town to be developed.

The ordinance adopting the moratorium will last nine months after it’s enacted to allow the city to plan and study the east side of Excelsior. The moratorium could be lifted early if necessary, but not extended.

“I’ve been in favor of taking a step back to reevaluating the whole area,” said Mayor Mark Gaylord. “It makes sense from the city’s perspective to pause and look at the whole area. We have a unique opportunity to look at this really holistically.”

The moratorium includes all properties from Excelsior Boulevard and Second Street to the edge of Oak Hill Cemetery. The area also runs south to Highway 7 and north on Minnetonka Boulevard to the Tonka Bay Marina-St. Alban’s Bay docks, whose current reconstruction will not be affected by the moratorium.

The moratorium comes after the city council pushed to sell the city-owned property at 810 Excelsior Blvd.

The city seeks to sell the site, which could be redeveloped along with Adele’s Frozen Custard, whose owners are looking to move.

After news came that Maynard’s Restaurant and Bayview Event Center are seeking to sell or are in the process of selling, the city council voted in favor of passing a moratorium.

Excelsior Fire District celebrates 125 years of service

The Excelsior Fire District celebrated 125 years of community service on Sept. 10 and 12.

The department’s rich history is filled with firefighters who have embodied the virtues of duty, courage, honor, camaraderie and service to the South Lake Minnetonka community.

The Excelsior Fire District, which was founded in 1882, currently serves the South Lake Minnetonka cities of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay.

For the 125th anniversary, Excelsior Fire District Inspector Kellie Murphy-Ringate spent months going through donated photos, newspapers and memorabilia, trying to piece together the department’s rich history.

“It’s incredible seeing all this history and hearing everyone’s stories on the department,” she said.

The department celebrated with a parade and water fights.

Senate District 44

With the Senate District 44 seat vacated by Terri Bonoff, in an unsuccessful bid for Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, people across the west metro were watching Minnetonka, Plymouth and Woodland to see who might step up to the plate.

Candidates Paul Anderson, of the Republican Party, and Deb Calvert, of the DFL, emerged as contenders in what would turn out to be a close race: Anderson came out ahead in the general election with 50.13 percent of the vote, a margin of just 201 ballots.

The narrow victory qualified the district for an official recount, conducted Nov. 18, which confirmed Anderson’s win by a slightly smaller total of 195 votes.

“I knew it was going to be close — this district is very independent-minded. It was a very hard race,” Anderson said, expressing gratitude that voters gave him a chance, even though a majority opted for DFL candidates in other races. “That split ticket voting is something I’m proud of … it was a huge honor to win even by a small margin.”

Anderson lives in the district with his wife, Jaime, and two daughter, Lacey, 12, and Maddie, 10. His background includes previous work through groups such as Families Moving Forward, Loaves and Fishes and Plymouth Covenant Church. Anderson also started a fundraiser, Tee It Up for the Troops, a golf event in support of disabled veterans. Anderson worked with Congressman Jim Ramstad, interning with Ramstad in college and later serving as his campaign manager and state director. He was also the deputy chief of staff for former governor Tim Pawlenty.

A lifelong native of Plymouth, Anderson said he’s thrilled to start the upcoming session, with priorities such as healthcare and education.

“This is going to be a very important session and I’m very hopefully that I can use my experience and do everything I can to find solutions for issues we’re facing,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting to work. That’s why you run for office— to be able to have the honor of serving the community.”

South Lake area adds more senior housing

On March 28, the Shorewood City Council approved plans for the on Shorewood Landing Senior Living project on Chaska Road and Highway 7

The 136,000-square foot, three-story development will consist of 105 units, including 80 independent and assisted living apartments and 25 memory care units.

Oppidan, in partnership with Ebenezer Management Services, started its 14-month construction process on the project in June.

The development is being built on 3.77 acres, where an office building and two residential homes were located.

On July 18, the Excelsior City Council approved revised plans for The Waters of Excelsior Senior Living that includes a four-story building with 110 units and affordable housing.

The Waters property is located at 723 Water St. Excelsior, and 22920 Highway 7, Shorewood on 1.8 acres of land. The property currently has an apartment building and the closed Hilltop Restaurant.

The development would include 14 memory care apartments and 94 senior independent living apartments with 22 affordable units.

The Waters project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2017.

Currently, the South Lake area’s only senior housing option is the 50-unit BeeHive Homes of Excelsior, which will expand, and Deephaven Woods Senior Living.

Once Shorewood Landing Senior Living and The Waters of Excelsior is completed, the area will have more than 215 units available for the local aging community.

Both projects have received mixed views from the local community, with residents citing size and design as a main concern, but the projects have received support from elderly residents who would like to continue to live in the area.

“I think the project is needed,” said Shorewood Mayor Scott Zerby. “I hear from residents almost everyday looking for somewhere for their next phase in life, and there is some frustration with being able to find this kind of housing stock in the area that is a reasonable price point.”

Dispute over Southshore Center ends

The cities of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood and Tonka Bay won a dispute against Shorewood Sept. 28 after the state Supreme Court denied Shorewood a petition for review in the city’s lawsuit against the other cities regarding the Southshore Center.

The cities have been involved in litigation since September 2015 regarding each of their interests in the Southshore Center. The cities of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood and Tonka Bay each passed resolutions approving the sale of the community center to Shorewood in late 2015 to early 2016.

Each of the cities entered into a cooperative agreement on March 4, 1996, for the purposes of creating a community center to serve residents and specifically senior citizens in the five cities.

The cooperative agreement provided the amounts that each city would contribute to fund the project and that Shorewood would act as a financial manager of the property and oversee construction.

According to the agreement, Deephaven contributed 22.45 percent, Excelsior 14.6 percent, Greenwood 3.95 percent, Tonka Bay 9 percent and Shorewood 50 percent of the center. The five cities contributed a total of $622,000 to build the center.

The Southshore Center was once a thriving community center, but now sits all but forgotten, as Shorewood alone foots the bill for the $70,000 operating deficit produced each year.

Shorewood now has to pay Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood and Tonka Bay based on percentages contributed. The cities have yet to be paid, due to Shorewood expressing concerns about the payment plan.

Tragedies strike Minnetonka School District

Ana Plante

After the murder of Minnetonka High School students and Greenwood residents Cole, Madison and Brooklyn Short and their mother, Karen, by the children’s father, Brian Short, the district was struck with four more tragedies.

On Jan. 31, 15-year-old Minnetonka High School freshman Ana Plante from Shorewood took her own life after losing her battle with depression.

Plante had been suffering for years with depression and anxiety. In addition to the loss of her grandfather and friend Brooklyn Short, Plante struggled with her mental health.

In the wake of their daughter’s suicide, Plante’s parents Al and Toni began speaking out on mental illness. They believe other tragedies can be prevented by having more open conversations about mental health and by sharing information about early-warning signs.

“There is such a stigma against talking about mental illness, and we need to start talking about it,” Toni said.

“You’re not alone,” Al added. “There are many people out there who are struggling.”

Since their daughter’s death, Ana’s parents have worked to keep her memory alive while raising awareness for mental illness.

On April 23, Ana’s brother Leo, who graduated in June from Minnetonka High School, starred in the musical “Pippin” as the Leading Player.

In “Pippin,” the title character contemplates suicide after unsuccessfully searching for extraordinary meaning in his life. In the end, Pippin finds happiness by choosing an ordinary life instead of a life of greatness, ultimately deciding not to commit suicide.

In memory of his sister, after every performance Plante told the audience about Ana’s story and asked for donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Minnetonka Theatre raised more than $8,400 for the nonprofit.

“My parents and especially my mother inspired me to help bring awareness to a topic that is often swept under the rug a little to often,” Leo said. “It’s a really important topic to keep talking about.”

On Sept. 18, Toni participated in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Out of the Darkness Twin Cities Walk where she raised more than $2,700 for the nonprofit.

Toni said, “Ana’s story isn’t over yet.”

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has information about warning signs at afsp.org. For immediate assistance call 911 or contact the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Daniel Peso Jr.

On June 28, 9-year-old Minnewashta Elementary student Daniel Antonio Peso Jr. of Shorewood died. The boy had been found unconscious June 26 in a swimming pool during a birthday party.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of 9-year-old Daniel Peso, a Minnewashta fourth-grader,” Minnewashta Elementary released in a statement. “Teachers and staff at Minnewashta described Daniel as a sweet child.”

Daniel’s second-grade teacher, Carolyn Suarez, said, “Daniel was responsible, caring and a great friend. He had a lot of interests: coding, creative writing and playing Minecraft. He was really bright and always using his talents. He was a great big brother.”

The community came together in the days after the drowning to support the family, including his little sister Cedra, and parents, Chevis and Daniel Peso Sr., who is a Spanish teacher at Minnetonka High School.

Local children hosted a lemonade stand fundraiser in Chanhassen. They raised $850 for the family. In addition more than $46,500 was raised for the family in an online fundraiser.

After Daniel died, Minnewashta Elementary called on the community to pay tribute by using the color green, his favorite color. For weeks, green balloons, chalk art and flowers decorated the South Lake community.

This holiday season, green paper candles were placed in the windows of Minnewashta Elementary, keeping Daniel’s memory alive.

The incident sparked increased awareness of silent drownings and the need for life jackets.

Scott Berzins

On Sept. 21, 17-year-old Minnetonka High School Scott Berzins of Shorewood was crossing Highway 7 and Country Road 101, not in a crosswalk, in Minnetonka early in the morning when he was struck by a vehicle.

Minnetonka High School Principal Jeffrey Erickson described Berzins as being, “a very talkative, friendly and nice young man.”

He said Berzins was a gifted and natural musician who enjoyed playing in the school’s jazz band. Berzins played saxophone, but especially loved playing the guitar. “Music is where he shined,” Erickson said.

In honor of Berzins, the Minnetonka High School Student Government asked students to wear purple in honor Berzins.

“Minnetonka High School is a strong community built on caring and positive relationships,” Erickson told the school. “We all draw support and strength from this culture not only during the moments of joy but during these times of tragedy.”

After the accident, the Minnetonka School District Walk/Bike Advocates started speaking out more on traffic and pedestrian safety for students in the area.

This group is comprised of parents and staff in the Minnetonka district advocating for safe, convenient and fun opportunities for youth to bicycle and walk to school and in daily life.

In May, the group went to the Minnetonka City Council to address inadequate infrastructure that exists along the frontage road and some of the crossings on Highway 7. The group expressed concern about high school students who had been crossing Highway 7 by jumping over the raised median.

The group created an online petition with 227 responses and 100 percent support for improving the safety.

Samantha Burnette

Within days, Minnetonka High School was hit with the loss of another student.

On Sept. 25, junior Samantha Burnette, 16, was shot and killed in St. Paul in an apparent robbery.

Four people have plead not guilty in connection to her murder and aggravated robbery.

They’re awaiting trial that will occur early this year.

“Hearing about Samantha’s death breaks my heart,” Erickson said in a statement. “We don’t usually think about death as something that happens to teens, so to have two classmates die in the last week, leaves us confused. It really shakes our understanding of how things are supposed to be.”

Burnette was from Minnetonka and lived with her grandmother Bonni Boudreau.

She spent weekends with her mother and sister, who was present during the robbery and murder.

Burnette enjoyed listening to music, skateboarding, and hanging out with her sister and two nieces.

Erickson said Burnette was, “young, energetic person was killed so senselessly.”

Contributed by Jason Jenkins and Gabby Landsverk.