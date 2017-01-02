State’s 2017 legislative session underway

A talk with House District 33A Rep. Jerry Hertaus

Health insurance costs, transportation funding and the state’s projected $1.4 billion budget surplus: These were the hot topics on the minds of Minnesota lawmakers as they gathered Jan. 3 to begin the 2017 legislative session.

Republican Jerry Hertaus, the House Representative for District 33A, is among the many elected leaders who will meet at the State Capitol in St. Paul this year to discuss legislative issues. Hertaus was re-elected in November to serve a third term for his district, which includes all or parts of Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Long Lake, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medina, Minnetrista, Orono, St. Bonifacius and Wayzata.

The local lawmaker recently sat down with the Sun Sailor to discuss a few of his legislative goals for the 2017 session.

Health care will be a top priority at the legislature this year. Hertaus said the rising cost of health insurance in the state’s individual market, which serves around 250,000 Minnesotans, is creating difficulties for small business owners, farmers and self-employed laborers.

“It is a serious problem,” the lawmaker said.

Hertaus said both the Senate and the House have promised to get legislation to the governor as a first priority, and that he would expect something to come to the governor’s desk by the end of January or the early part of February.

“I’ve received, over the last several weeks, some emails from constituents in our district who own small businesses. … They’re looking at $3,000 a month in premiums plus $6,500 deductible for each member in the plan,” Hertaus said, adding that “we’re seeing many of these people are facing higher health care costs than their home mortgage.”

Hertaus said he also has a number of legislative initiatives in the works related to job creation and improving the state’s business environment.

“Our labor participation rate in Minnesota is now at the lowest level since 1979, so it’s almost the lowest in 40 years,” he said.

With Republicans in control of both the House and the Senate, Hertaus said he’s hopeful that the two branches can work together to bring legislation to the governor’s desk earlier in the session.

“Previously, Senate Majority Leader Tom Bakk has always kind of played the time management game and has stalled things that move out of the House in wanting to leverage it for something else,” Hertaus said. “And you know, that’s part of the grand bargain of the negotiations, and I get that part of it, but it jams things up toward the end of the session.”

Another key topic on Hertaus’ mind is creating long-term support for funding infrastructure improvements. How to best fund the maintenance and improvements of roads and bridges has been a much-debated matter in recent years. Democrats have called for a gas tax increase, while Republicans have leaned toward using the state’s budget surplus and shifting existing taxes to pay for transportation projects.

‘(Incoming Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka) believes that we can use existing revenue streams to fund a transportation plan,” Hertaus said. “I think that’s consistent with the House view that things that generate sales tax that are related to transportation – such as auto repairs and auto parts, dedicated sales tax, part of the MNvest or the motor vehicles sales taxes – is already dedicated to that.”

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton will release his budget in late January.

Odd-numbered years are typically a budget-focused year at the Legislature, with lawmakers aiming to pass a bonding bill during even-numbered years. A dispute over transportation funding killed the 2016 bonding bill.

Hertaus said there’s a possibility of a small bonding bill this year that could be used by Republicans as a bargaining chip with the governor in terms of getting legislation approved.

“It seems a little odd to want to be borrowing money when we have cash right now,” Hertaus added.

Included in last year’s failed bonding bill was $15 million in funding for safety improvements on Highway 12. Even without the bill, there has been recent progress made on improving the highway. This past fall, the Department of Transportation used $2.3 million made available by the federal government to fund the construction of a median barrier on a 3.5-mile stretch between Interstate 394 in Wayzata and County Road 6 in Orono.

“The pressure started and within a year, MnDOT built that median,” Hertaus said. “My hat is off to everybody involved in the process that made that happen.”

With a fatal crash rate roughly double that of comparable highways statewide, according to a MnDOT safety audit, Highway 12 has been a focal point for years for public safety and legislative officials in the area.

The high number of crashes on the highway has fueled ongoing efforts from the Highway 12 Safety Coalition. The group formed in 2014 and hosts public monthly meetings at Delano City Hall that include local officials in law enforcement, government and the Department of Transportation.

Hertaus said he will continue to push for funding Highway 12 improvements as part of a transportation bill.

“I’ll certainly work toward that end,” Hertaus said, noting that last session he had submitted two bills regarding safety upgrades for the road – one as part of the regular transportation bill and another included in the bonding bill.

Contact Jason Jenkins at [email protected]