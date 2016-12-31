St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed Dec. 11-17 with the St. Louis Park Police Department:

Theft

• A wallet was reported stolen Dec. 12 on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.

• A cell phone was reported stolen Dec. 13 on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street, the location of St. Louis Park High School.

• A cell phone was reported stolen Dec. 14 on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South.

• Tennis racquets were reported stolen Dec. 14 on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• An ATM was reported stolen Dec. 14 on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

• Coats were reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 15 on the 4800 block of Park Commons Drive.

• A cell phone was reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 15 on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

• Dishes were reported stolen Dec. 15 on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

• Two incidents of purse theft from automobiles were reported Dec. 15 on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.

• A cell phone was reported stolen Dec. 16 on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street.

• A cell phone was reported stolen Dec. 16 on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.

Burglary

• Residential burglary was reported Dec. 14 on the 2000 block of Ridge Drive.

Vandalism

• A vehicle was reported damaged Dec. 12 on the 8200 block of West 30 1/2 Street.

• A window was reported damaged Dec. 12 on the 2700 block of Blackstone Avenue South.

Other

• Also reported were one incident of harassing behavior, one threat, seven assaults that led to at least five arrests, one domestic dispute, three incidents of driving under the influence, six hit-and-run crashes involving property damage and 16 other thefts.