Stay informed about severe weather

To the Editor:

Being hit by severe weather is never fun especially when you are not prepared. Severe weather is happening with greater frequency in Minnesota. Weather records show that in the 100 years from 1866 to 1965 there were four mega rain storms. In the 50 years since there have been eight of them resulting in damage to homes, roads, parks and city structures. Remember the storm in Duluth in 2012? Brooklyn Park in September?

Information can help us prepare so that when mega storms occur we are ready to deal with the results. A special TV program about severe weather and property insurance premiums in Minnesota is going to be shown on the TPT-Minnesota channel on Thursday, January 5 at 9:30 p.m. An easy way to begin gathering the information you will need to protect your home, I urge you to watch.

Scientists have long predicted that more severe storms will be one of the main impacts of climate change that we will see here in Minnesota. In 2016 there have already been two mega rains requiring homeowner action.

The program on TPT on Jan. 5 is titled “The Cost of Climate Change in Minnesota” and it features Bob Johnson of the Insurance Federation of Minnesota, talking about the sharp increase in Minnesota home insurance premiums due to increasing frequency of severe hailstorms, and also features meteorologist Paul Douglas. I urge you to tune in!

Joyce Anderson,

Minnetonka