Hanukkah on display in St. Louis Park and Minnetonka (photo gallery)

Rabbi Shmuly Silberstein, left, and Rabbi Mordechai Grossbaum, right, of Chabad Lubavitch of Minneapolis in Minnetonka smile Dec. 21 in front of a 32-foot menorah installed on the east side of Highway 100 between West 36th Street and Highway 7 in St. Louis Park. Lights on the menorah lit up during Hanukkah, which is also known as the Festival of Lights. Hanukkah began Saturday, Dec. 24, and ran through Sunday, Jan. 1. Beginning on the right, a new light lit each night to join the others while the center light, representing the place of a candle used to light other candles on a traditional menorah, remained lit throughout the holiday. (Submitted photo)