Faith

Hanukkah on display in St. Louis Park and Minnetonka (photo gallery)

By
Rabbi Shmuly Silberstein, left, and Rabbi Mordechai Grossbaum, right, of Chabad Lubavitch of Minneapolis in Minnetonka smile Dec. 21 in front of a 32-foot menorah installed on the east side of Highway 100 between West 36th Street and Highway 7 in St. Louis Park. Lights on the menorah lit up during Hanukkah, which is also known as the Festival of Lights. Hanukkah began Saturday, Dec. 24, and ran through Sunday, Jan. 1. Beginning on the right, a new light lit each night to join the others while the center light, representing the place of a candle used to light other candles on a traditional menorah, remained lit throughout the holiday. (Submitted photo) A worker with a crane company installs the center light on a 32-foot menorah installed Dec. 21 on the east side of Highway 100 between West 36th Street and Highway 7 in St. Louis Park. Minnetonka-based Chabad Lubavitch of Minneapolis sponsors the large public Hanukkah display each year. (Submitted photo) A worker with a crane company installs the center light on a 32-foot menorah installed Dec. 21 on the east side of Highway 100 between West 36th Street and Highway 7 in St. Louis Park. Minnetonka-based Chabad Lubavitch of Minneapolis sponsors the large public Hanukkah display each year. (Submitted photo) A menorah made of balloons greets visitors to Lunds and Byerlys in St. Louis Park. Minnetonka-based Chabad Lubavitch of Minneapolis sponsors an indoor display at the grocery store as well as a large outdoor menorah each year for Hanukkah. The group also sponsored a display featuring a large dreidel, a spinning top used to play a game during Hanukkah, at Lunds and Byerlys Ridgedale in Minnetonka. (Submitted photo) A large dreidel, a spinning top used to play a game during Hanukkah, greets visits to the Lunds and Byerlys Ridgedale in Minnetonka. Minnetonka-based Chabad Lubavitch of Minneapolis sponsored the display along with indoor and outdoor menorahs in St. Louis Park. (Submitted photo)
