Drop-in clinics on e-readers are Jan. 4 and 9 at Wayzata Library

People interested in learning how to access library resources on their electronic devices are invited to a drop-in clinic 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, or 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St.

The event is a chance for library visitors to bring their smartphone or tablet to receive one-on-one help getting their device “library ready.”

Participants will need login information for email, Amazon account and/or Apple ID (if applicable), and OverDrive and/or 3M accounts (if already set up). Guests should also bring their Hennepin County library card number and PIN.

Registration for this event is not required.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669