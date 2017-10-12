Wayzata Sun Sailor Looking Ahead for Oct. 12

Football Week 7

Week 7 of the high school football season will feature two big rivalry games at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

One of those games has West District championship implications, with Minnetonka traveling to Eden Prairie to play the Eagles at Aerie Stadium.

The same night Edina travels to Maple Grove.

Hopkins has a home date with Forest Lake at 7 p.m. Friday, the 13th.

Wayzata will travel to Eagan for a 7 p.m. game.

Armstrong will host Coon Rapids at 7 p.m. Friday, the 13th, at Armstrong High Stadium.

Football Week 8

Area football teams will have limited time to prepare for the Week 8 games, which will be played at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

That night’s feature game has Edina hosting Eden Prairie at Kuhlman Field. Both teams have state-championship aspirations this fall.

In other contests, Wayzata hosts Maple Grove, Minnetonka hosts Burnsville and Hopkins travels to Coon Rapids. Armstrong is at Chaska.

Soccer Playoffs

The Section 2AA and 6AA girls soccer playoffs will begin on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Favorites include the Edina teams and the Minnetonka teams in the Section 2AA boys and girls brackets. Prior Lake is also a contender on the boys side.

In Section 6AA, the Wayzata High boys and girls teams are the favorites, based on their No. 1 state rankings.

Lake CC Meets

The Lake Conference boys and girls cross country championships will be at Gale Woods Farm Thursday, Oct. 12, with the girls racing at 3:40 p.m. and the boys racing at 4:10 p.m.