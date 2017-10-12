Wayzata girls ranked No. 1 going into the Lake meet

CC squad hopes to take another step forward

Wayzata High’s girls cross country team holds the No. 1 state ranking going into the Lake Conference Meet, which will be run at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. (pHOTO BY MARK TROCKMAN – TROCKSTOCK.COM)

Sophomore Ryhnn Paulsen is one of the leaders for the Wayzata High girls cross country team.

The Trojans took over the No. 1 ranking when they beat Lake rival Edina in the Roy Griak Invitational on Sept. 23. Since then the two Lake powers have not competed in the same race.

Wayzata coach Dave Emmans said, “The Lake Conference Meet is always a psychological test. If you finish in the top two, you have to talk through how you’re going to reproduce that in the Section 6AA Meet. If you’re not in the top two in the conference, you have to talk through how you’re going to do that in the section. Looking at Edina and Minnetonka and our team, we have all had runners in and out of the lineup. We have been battling sickness for a couple weeks, and before that it was extremely hot weather. Edina is a great team, and Minnetonka is very capable.”

The Trojans are determined to come with their ‘A’ game on Thursday, which means they’ll need good races from their three sophomore leaders – Emma Atkinson, Carolyn Sassan and Rhynn Paulsen. Ninth-grader Lauren McCollor is another young runner with state promise. (photo by mark trockman – trockstock.com)

Senior Grant Matthews of the Wayzata High boys cross country team is one of the runners that makes the Trojans favorites in this week’s Lake Conference Meet.

Edina has a wealth of talent, led by senior Emily Kompelien and junior Maria Rickman. The Hornets, coached by Matt Gabrielson, might have the deepest team in the state.

Minnetonka is led by defending conference champion Sophie Whicher, a senior captain. Elizabeth Halbmaier, Grace Hoelscher and Marla Bailey are three more Skipper seniors who have state experience.

Hopkins and Eden Prairie complete the field for the Lake Conference race.

Sophomore Liesl Paulsen and senior Malakai Holloway lead Eden Prairie’s team into the conference meet. Hopkins’ leader is junior Lucy Avenson.

Ninth-grader Grace Burgess has been coming on strong for the Royals.

Lake Boys Meet

Wayzata is the favorite for the Lake Boys Cross Country Meet, which will be run at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at Gale Woods Farm.

Four of the top contenders for the individual title are Khalid Hussein and Grant Price from Wayzata, Max Manley from Edina and Adam Wilkinson from Minnetonka. Wayzata is the defending state Class AA boys team champion.

