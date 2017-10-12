St. Louis Park Sun Sailor Looking Ahead for Oct. 12

Sections

Section soccer doubleheader at Benilde is set for Saturday, Oct. 14. The second-seeded girls team will host the winner of Brooklyn Center/Fridley at 5 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7 p.m. in Section 5A play. Semifinals are set for Oct. 17 at BSM/Breck/Blake with the boys at 5 p.m. followed by the girls at 7 p.m. Finals are at Osseo High School with the girls at 5 p.m. followed by the boys at 7 p.m.

St. Louis Park boys and girls soccer reach received the No. 3 seed in Section 6AA and begin play on Thursday, Oct. 12 at St. Louis Park Stadium. The girls face No. 6 Robbinsdale Armstrong at 5 p.m. followed by the boys against No. 6 Minneapolis South at 7 p.m. Semifinals and finals are at the better seed at 3 p.m. Oct. 14 and 7 p.m. Oct. 17.

Section 6AA singles and doubles girls’ tennis is at Lakeville Lifetime with Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s each participating in. Team semifinals and finals were Tuesday in Lakeville. State is Oct. 24-27 at the Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota.

Football

Benilde-St. Margaret’s closes out the regular season at Richfield Friday and hosts Bloomington Jefferson on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Park and Benilde will run in the Metro West Conference Championships at Hyland Greens in Bloomington on Tuesday, Oct. 17 with races starting at 3:30 p.m.

Both schools will run in the Section 6AA meet at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Boys race at 3:45 p.m. and girls at 4:15 p.m. Awards to follow approximately at 5:10 p.m.