Skippers upset Prior Lake 4-3

Girls tennis team earns state berth

On paper, Prior Lake was favored over Minnetonka in the Section 2AA championship tennis match Oct. 10 at Gustavus Adolphus College.

Prior Lake had blown through the South Suburban Conference, winning the championship with a 9-0 record. Meanwhile, Minnetonka went 1-3 in the Lake Conference for a fourth-place finish. (SUN SAILOR STAFF PHOTO BY John Sherman)

Minnetonka eighth-grader Annika Elvestrom, showing her athleticism above, beat Prior Lake captain Taylor Jackson to give the Skippers the championship in the Section 2AA Team Tournament.

While Minnetonka’s hopes for a title appeared bleak, the Skipper players would not accept that fate. By winning in all the right places, they were able to upset the Lakers 4-3.

Going to state this year is an unexpected achievement for Minnetonka, considering their best player, Bella Lambert, and one of their best doubles players, Rachel Wheaton, decided not to play high school tennis this season. (sun sailor staff photo by John sherman)

Audrey McMillan has solidified the third singles position in the Minnetonka High girls tennis lineup.

“I don’t think there has been a season when I’ve had a team earn it more than this one did,” said Minnetonka head coach Dave Stearns. “Prior Lake has a lot of talent, but so do we.”

Eighth-grader Annika Elvestrom, who took over for Lambert at No. 1 singles, scored the decisive point in the Prior Lake match, when she beat the Lakers’ senior captain, Taylor Jackson, 6-2, 6-3.

“Annika was able to follow a multistep game plan,” said Stearns. “She realized she couldn’t get into a banging contest with Jackson. The thing that thrilled me the most was Annika’s focus. She won it with her mind. She mixed pace with underspin, topspin and lobs, and was able to hit her targets consistently. It was beautiful tennis.” (SUN SAILOR STAFF PHOTO BY JOHN SHERMAN)

Minnetonka girls tennis captain Bella Bot shows her quickness at the net.

To win in straight sets against a ranked player like Jackson was a big step forward for the eighth-grader, who is in her second season of varsity tennis.

“I told Annika after the match that the ceiling is off her potential,” said Stearns.

Minnetonka scored its other three points with a doubles sweep.

Seniors Bella Bot and Katie Wegrecki won 6-3, 6-2 at first doubles. Lara Henriksen and Sophie Coatta won the second doubles point, 6-2, 6-3. In third doubles, the winners were Libby Andraschko and Taylor Kamps, 7-5, 6-2.

Minnetonka players lost in straight sets in three singles matches. Ninth-grader Emily Jurgens dropped a 6-0, 6-2 decision to Charlotte Bowles at No. 2. Audrey McMillan lost to Katherine Woo 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3. Julia Luehr lost 6-2, 6-3 to Lindsey Henderson at No. 4.

“Henderson played a strong match at No. 4 with very few errors,” Stearns observed.

In the semifinals of the section tourney Minnetonka had singles wins from Elvestrom, Jurgens, McMillan and Luehr and doubles wins from the teams of Bot and Wegrecki, Henriksen and Coatta and Andraschko and Kamps.

“I am so happy for our whole team,” said Stearns. “Everyone contributed today. It was a great championship match with Prior Lake. They have a great bunch of girls, who showed excellent sportsmanship throughout the match.”

Prior Lake finished the season with an overall record of 13-3. Minnetonka advances to the State Class AA Meet with an 8-5 record.

