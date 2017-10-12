School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #283

THE COMMISSIONER OF THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

REVIEW AND COMMENT ON THE SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION

PROPOSAL OF ST. LOUIS PARK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #283

A review and comment must be provided on a school district construction project proposal before the district conducts a referendum, solicits bids, or issues bonds for the project. A project proposal has been submitted for review and comment according to requirements set forth in Minn. Stat. 123B.71, Subdivisions 9 and 10, and Minn. Stat. 123B.72. The district provides the following information:

The geographic area and population to be served,

1. preschool through grade 12 student enrollment for the past five years, and

2. student enrollment projections for the next five years.

A list of existing school facilities

o by year constructed,

o their uses, and

o an assessment of the extent to which alternate facilities are available within school district boundaries and in adjacent school districts.

A list of specific deficiencies of the facility

demonstrating the need for a new or renovated facility to be provided,

the process used to determine the deficiencies,

a list of those deficiencies that will and will not be addresses by the proposed projects,

a list of specific benefits that the new or renovated facility will provide to students, teachers, and community users served by the facility.

A description of the project including:

1. specifications of site and outdoor space acreage,

2. square footage allocations for classrooms, laboratories and support spaces,

3. estimated expenditures for major portions of the project,

4. estimated changes in facility operating costs,

5. dates the project will begin and be completed.

A specification of the source of project financing including:

3. applicable statutory citations,

4. the schedules date for a bond issue or school board action,

5. a schedule of payments, including debt service equalization aid, and

6. the effect of a bond issue on local property taxes by property class and valuation.

Documentation obligating the school district and contractors to comply with the following items:

o section 471.345 governing municipal contracts,

o sustainable design,

o school facility commissioning under section 123B.72, certifying the plans and

o designs for heating, ventilating, air conditioning and air filtration for an extensively

o renovated or new facility meet or exceed current code standards, including ASHRAE air filtration standard 52.1 and

o ANSI acoustical performance criteria, design requirements and guidelines for schools on maximum background noise levels and reverberation times,

o State fire code,

o chapter 326B governing building codes, and

o consultation with affected government units about the impact of the project on utilities, roads, sewers, sidewalks, retention ponds, school bus and automobile traffic, access to mass transit and safe access for pedestrians and cyclists.

DESCRIPTION OF PROPOSED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

St. Louis Park Independent School District #283 is proposing a bond referendum on November 7, 2017 to finance districtwide facility and site improvements. The largest project components are an auditorium addition at the middle school and additions at the high school to house expanded and renovated kitchen / dining and media center areas. Proposed districtwide projects include: kitchen upgrades, renovations, furniture/fixture and equipment renewal and deferred maintenance projects. Secure entrance updates are also planned at attendance centers in need of improvement.

The total cost of the proposed projects, including bond issuance, is $106,044,000. The projects would be scheduled for completion in the 2019 2021 calendar years. Cost estimates by project type/location are as follows:

The district anticipates that the energy savings resulting from the proposed mechanical and equipment upgrades will be sufficient to offset the operational cost increases associated with the proposed facility additions. In addition, the school board believes the proposed projects are in the best long term interest of the district.

If the bond referendum is successful and bonds are sold, the debt service on the bonds will be eligible for debt service equalization under Minn. Stat. 123B.53, Subd. 3, if the bond schedule is approved. The amount of debt service equalization aid, if any, the district receives is determined annually and is dependent upon property wealth, student population, and other statutory requirements.

REVIEW AND COMMENT STATEMENT

Based upon the departments analysis of the school districts required documentation and other pertinent information from sources of the Minnesota Department of Education, the Commissioner of Education provides a positive review and comment.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE

Persons desiring additional information regarding this proposal should contact the school district superintendents office.

August 10, 2017

Dr. Brenda Cassellius

Commissioner

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

October 12, 2017

