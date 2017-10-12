Ordinances – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

ORDINANCE NO. 2523-17
SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION
ORDINANCE REPEALING ST. LOUIS PARK CITY CODE
SECTIONS 24.251-24.256
AND REPLACING THEM WITH SECTIONS 24.251-24.288
This ordinance states that Sections 24.251-24.256 shall be replaced with Sections 24.251-24.288 regulating city Rights-of-Way and amending Appendix A, fee schedule to add permit, rent, maintenance, and electric fees for small wireless facilities.
This ordinance shall take effect 15 days after publication.
Adopted by the City Council October 2, 2017
/s/ Jake Spano
Mayor
A copy of the full text of this ordinance is available for inspection with the City Clerk.
Published in the
St. Louis Park Sun Sailor
October 12, 2017
742578