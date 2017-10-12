Ordinances – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

ORDINANCE NO. 2523-17

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION

ORDINANCE REPEALING ST. LOUIS PARK CITY CODE

SECTIONS 24.251-24.256

AND REPLACING THEM WITH SECTIONS 24.251-24.288

This ordinance states that Sections 24.251-24.256 shall be replaced with Sections 24.251-24.288 regulating city Rights-of-Way and amending Appendix A, fee schedule to add permit, rent, maintenance, and electric fees for small wireless facilities.

This ordinance shall take effect 15 days after publication.

Adopted by the City Council October 2, 2017

/s/ Jake Spano

Mayor

A copy of the full text of this ordinance is available for inspection with the City Clerk.

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

October 12, 2017

742578