Ordinances – CITY OF GREENWOOD

ORDINANCE NO. 273

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF GREENWOOD, MINNESOTA AMENDING GREENWOOD ORDINANCE CODE CHAPTER 5 FEES

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GREENWOOD, MINNESOTA DOES ORDAIN:

SECTION 1.

The Greenwood ordinance code section 510 fee schedule is amended as follows:

SECTION 2.

Effective Date. This ordinance shall be effective January 1, 2018.

Enacted by the city council of the city of Greenwood, Minnesota this 4th day of October, 2017.

4 AYES 0 NAYS

CITY OF GREENWOOD

Debra J. Kind, Mayor

Attest: Dana H. Young, City Clerk

First reading: October 4, 2017

Second reading waived: October 4, 2017

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor

October 12, 2017

