Ordinances – CITY OF GREENWOOD

ORDINANCE NO. 273
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF GREENWOOD, MINNESOTA AMENDING GREENWOOD ORDINANCE CODE CHAPTER 5 FEES
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GREENWOOD, MINNESOTA DOES ORDAIN:
SECTION 1.
The Greenwood ordinance code section 510 fee schedule is amended as follows:
SECTION 2.
Effective Date. This ordinance shall be effective January 1, 2018.
Enacted by the city council of the city of Greenwood, Minnesota this 4th day of October, 2017.
4 AYES 0 NAYS
CITY OF GREENWOOD
Debra J. Kind, Mayor
Attest: Dana H. Young, City Clerk
First reading: October 4, 2017
Second reading waived: October 4, 2017
Published in the
Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor
October 12, 2017
742636
http://sailor.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/742636-1.pdf