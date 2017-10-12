Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF HOPKINS

Hennepin County, Minnesota

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Hopkins Zoning and Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 1010 First Street South, to consider an application from the City of Hopkins to amend Section 560 (Additional Requirements) and Section 515 (Definitions) of the Hopkins City Code related to zoning standards small cell wireless technologies.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.; however, the public hearing may not start until later in the evening. The Commission will give anyone wanting to speak the opportunity to do so. The Commission requests that a spokesperson speak for a group with a consensus opinion.

If you have any interest in this matter, you are invited to attend this meeting.

For further information, contact Jason Lindahl at 952-548-6342.

Jason Lindahl

City Planner

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

October 12, 2017

742588