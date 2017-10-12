Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF HOPKINS

Hennepin County Minnesota

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Hopkins Zoning and Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 1010 First Street South, to consider an application from Barbara Zadeh to amend Section 550 of the Hopkins City Code related to off-street parking standards.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.; however, the public hearing may not start until later in the evening. The Commission will give anyone wanting to speak the opportunity to do so. The Commission requests that a spokesperson speak for a group with a consensus opinion.

If you have any interest in this matter, you are invited to attend this meeting.

For further information, contact Jason Lindahl at 952-548-6342.

Jason Lindahl

City Planner

