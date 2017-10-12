Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF GREENWOOD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Greenwood Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at Deephaven City Hall, 20225 Cottagewood Road, Deephaven, Minnesota on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:00 P.M., or as soon thereafter as possible for the following purpose:

Public hearing to consider City of Greenwood Ordinance 272, Amending Code Sections 630, 1120, 1130, and 1135 Regarding Right-of-Ways and Small Wireless Facilities

All persons are invited to attend the public hearing and written testimony will be accepted. Such persons as desire to express their opinion with reference to this proposal will be heard at this meeting. Comments can be mailed to, City of Greenwood, 20225 Cottagewood Road, Deephaven, MN 55331, e-mailed to [email protected] or you can call (952) 358-9938.

Dale Cooney

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor

October 12, 2017

742629