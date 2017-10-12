LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Upcoming Wayzata School Board election and referendum questions

To the Editor:

As former Wayzata School Board members, we remain interested in the continued academic and financial strength of the Wayzata schools. The upcoming board elections and referendum on three proposed levies provide an opportunity to support good outcomes for students, staff and the community. First and foremost, we heartily endorse Andrea Cuene, Sarah Johansen and Chris McCullough for re-election to new four-year terms on the Wayzata School Board. During their current board service, they have demonstrated integrity, judgment and financial acumen in governing our district. All three have students currently enrolled and take their service very seriously. They deserve your support.

As for the upcoming referendum questions, here are our thoughts and recommendations.

The district has not sought an increase in the operating levy in over 10 years. It is now requesting additional funds that are needed to continue the level of educational excellence our community expects. These dollars directly impact the classroom (e.g. class sizes, student support services) and supplement state funding. We’ll vote YES.

New housing and family growth is increasing demand for Wayzata’s extraordinary public schools. At the projected growth rates for student populations, a new elementary school is needed in the northern area to avoid serious future crowding. Bond funds are also needed to renovate and further enhance safety factors at selected schools. Bond interest rates remain at historically low and favorable levels. Now is the time to finance these prudent improvements. We’ll vote YES.

State statute allows school districts to levy locally for technology investments in addition to the normal operating levy. Under the current level, technology improvements have been important factors in both academic and administrative performance. Technology is contributing to keeping our student outcomes at the top. We’ll vote YES.

The district estimates the net tax impact, from approval of all three levies combined, will be less than $15 per month on the average value home. Furthermore, the district’s tax base will continue to benefit from our growth.

We encourage you to join us in voting for all three of our former colleagues plus YES on all three levy questions.

Carter Peterson

Wayzata

Peterson was a Wayzata School Board member from 2001-2014.

Jay Hesby

Plymouth

Hesby was a Wayzata School Board member from 2008-2015.