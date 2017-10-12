Crimson volleyballers improve to 14-1

By Bob San

Maple Grove swept Irondale and Totino Grace in Northwest Suburban Conference volleyball action. The wins improved Maple Grove to 14-1 entering this week. Maple Grove’s Annika Peeler and Skylar Gray combine to block a hit by Totino Grace. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

Against Irondale, Maple Grove featured a balanced attack. Skylar Gray led the way with 15 kills on 23 attempts for a .478 kill percentage. Annika Peeler had nine kills on 13 attempts for a .615 percentage. Alexie Pryd and Paige Hinze each had nine. Zoe Brown dished out 34 assists. Ali Hinze had 18 digs and Paige Hinze 12 to anchor the defense.

The Crimson had to rally from behind in the first two games against Totino Grace but their tough serving and hitting wore down the Eagles in three.

Gray again sparked the attack by getting 15 kills and scoring a .382 kills percentage. Pryd added 16 kills and Paige Hinze seven. Brown had 33 set assists. The Crimson played solid defense with numerous blocks and fine digs. Paige Hinze led with 18, Ali Hinze had 16, Pryd 12 and Brown 9.

The Crimson close out the regular season with a home match against Armstrong Thursday, Oct. 12.

