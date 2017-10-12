Crimson get high finish at STMA Cross Country Invite

Gabbie Bolcer of Maple Grove (left) shattered the school record by 10 seconds in the STMA Invitational. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

One point separated first-place St. Michael-Albertville’s boys cross team from runner-up Maple Grove at the 10-team STMA Invitational Oct. 3. These two teams along with Mounds View will likely battle it out for the opportunity to advance to the State Meet later this month.

Crimson senior leader Blake Iverson put in a mid-race surge to lead, however winner Tom Brueckman of Andover later resumed the lead, with Iverson placing second in 16:16. CJ Young placed fourth in 16:35, Patrick McLean 7th in 16:49, Charlie Cavan 17th in 17:13 and Max Kivi 20th in 17:18 to round out the scoring. Mike ward (28th place in 17:38) and John Wackerman (38th place in 17:53) completed the top seven for varsity. CJ Young and the Crimson will seek to win the conference boys’ cross country team title this week. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

The girls’ race was dominated by third-ranked STMA. The Knights scored an impressive 19 points in their solid win, with all five scorers placing in the top 10. Andover was second with 79 points. The Crimson girls’ 95 points landed them in third place. Gabbie Bolcer broke the Maple Grove girls’ cross country team record time by 10 seconds, running 19:34 for 6th place overall. Norah Trost placed 19th in 20:06, Ava LeNeau 21st in 20:10, Lindsey Young 23rd in 20:14, Riley Allison 27th in 20:23, Avery Erickson 37th in 20:55 and Sarah Wilcox 42nd in 21:06.

The Crimson are gearing up for the Northwest Suburban Conference Meet at Elk River Thursday, Oct 12, with the boys team favored to win the 14-team event. The girls will need to beat pre-race favorite Andover and continue to hold off Centennial to top the field.

