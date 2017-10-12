COLUMN: Great schools for great kids

By Chace Anderson, Superintendent of Wayzata Public Schools

Guest Columnist

Fall is in the air, school buses are rolling down our streets and our community’s young people are busy learning in school.

We are fortunate to live in a community that values education. People move into our school district because of the quality of our schools – even if they don’t have children. Over 90 percent of our residents rate the quality of our schools as good or excellent, believe the high quality of Wayzata Public Schools increases home values and agree that they receive a good value for their investment in the Wayzata Public Schools.

That’s why demand for our schools has never been greater. New housing developments are going up two to three times more rapidly than developers had projected in the north, and there is continued growth in the southern part of the district as homes turn over to young families.

To maintain our commitment to quality – and also to provide learning spaces for the increasing numbers of students enrolling in our schools – the school board unanimously approved placing three school funding requests on the Nov. 7 ballot. Combined, these requests will impact every school in the district:

Question one would renew and increase the operating levy to maintain class sizes, provide students with needed support services, manage growing enrollment and stabilize the district budget.

Question two would provide bond funding to address the district’s growth needs for:

• Capacity: Build a new elementary school and enlarge the school cafeteria and food service areas at Central Middle School.

• Safety: Improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety at district elementary schools and Central Middle School.

• Academics: Renovate elementary and middle school media centers to create more flexible learning spaces and provide technology infrastructure; improve performing arts space at East and West Middle Schools.

Question three would renew the technology levy to help maintain technology district-wide for students and staff to provide a personalized education and access to real-time educational resources.

These funding requests were driven by continued enrollment growth, state funding that has not kept pace with inflation or with increasing educational costs, and reliance on a dedicated funding source for classroom technology. In fact, our operating levy – which helps pay for our great staff, classroom materials and other school operating costs – is lower than most neighboring districts. The last time the district asked residents to increase the operating levy was more than a decade ago.

We were very fortunate that community groups helped develop these funding requests. For nearly a year, community-based enrollment growth and finance advisory groups have been working with district staff to analyze what students, staff and the schools need to maintain an excellent educational experience.

Learn more about these requests at wayzata.k12.mn.us/referendum, or contact me at [email protected] or 763-745-5000. Then you can make an informed vote on Nov. 7.

It is often said that success breeds success. We certainly see that here in our schools and our community. We are grateful for the ongoing support our community demonstrates for our schools and look forward to maintaining our success and commitment to excellence for each and every student.

Chace Anderson is superintendent for Wayzata Public Schools