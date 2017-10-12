Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – SCENIC HEIGHTS

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FOREST RESTORATION RILEY PURGATORY BLUFF CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for Scenic Heights Elementary School Forest Restoration in Minnetonka, Minnesota will be received by the Owner at the office of the Riley-Purgatory-Bluff Creek Watershed District, 18681 Lake Dr. E., Chanhassen, Minnesota, until 10:00 a.m., CST, Friday, October 27, 2017, and then publicly opened and read aloud.

The Work consists of furnishing all labor, materials, equipment and skills, and performing all operations required to repair a drainageway and restore an ecologically diverse and safe outdoor learning environment within the Scenic Heights Elementary School Forest. The Work includes mobilization and demobilization; installing erosion controls BMPs, marking existing desirable trees and protecting shrubs , clearing and grubbing of selected canopy trees, woody invasive species eradication, herbaceous invasive species eradication, grading of vegetated swale to pond edge, installation of rock riffles, installation of erosion control blanket, seeding with native seed mixes, straw mulching, planting of live stakes, planting of trees and shrubs, furnish herbaceous plugs for volunteer planting, site restoration, remove desirable existing plants markings, clean-up site, and remove all temporary erosion control BMPs, on-going site management for three growing seasons; all as provided for in the Bidding Documents. All quantities and work items in this advertisement for bid are approximate and not guaranteed.

The potential bidders attention is directed to the Instructions to Bidders (IB-21.01A) with regard to the mandatory pre-bid meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 12, 2017 beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST, at Scenic Heights Elementary. The meeting with be held at the outdoor classroom gazebo, located near the eastern entrance off the ball fields within the school forest.

Complete digital project documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for twenty dollars ($20.00) by inputting Quest Project #5306539 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents may also be examined and/or obtained at the office of the Engineer. Potential bidders may obtain the documents for a nonrefundable price of one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set. Please make your check payable to Barr Engineering Co. and send it to 4300 MarketPointe Drive, Suite 200, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55435. Please contact us at Phone: 952-832-2600; or Fax: 952-832-2601 if you have any questions. Partial sets of documents will not be issued.

The bid of the lowest responsible bidder is intended to be accepted on or before the expiration of sixty (60) days after the date of the opening of bids. The Owner, however, reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to wave any minor irregularities, informalities or discrepancies, and further reserves the right to award the contract in the best interest of the Riley-Purgatory-Bluff Creek Watershed District.

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

Bloomington Sun Current

October 12, 19, 26, 2017

742376

