Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 270

HOPKINS, MINNESOTA

(Official Publication)

Call for Proposals

Notice is hereby given by the School Board of Independent School District No. 270 located at Hopkins, Minnesota, that it will receive sealed proposals for the following:

Prime Vendor School Food

Hopkins Public Schools/ISD 270, Hopkins, MN

Tuesday, November 28th, 2017 10:00AM Local Time

at the Hopkins School District 270 Community Center, Eisenhower Community Center, Room 208, 1001 Hwy 7, Hopkins, MN at which time proposals will be opened, read aloud and tabulated. Items proposed at this opening will be considered by the Board of Education on Tuesday, January 9th, 2018.

Proposals shall be submitted on Primary Vendor Proposal Information Sheet form attached to the specifications and shall be placed in a sealed envelope marked:

Food Service Prime Vendor Proposal

and shall be addressed to Rachel Valesano, Assistant Director of Student Nutrition, Hopkins Public Schools/ISD 270, Suite 101, 1001 Hwy 7, Hopkins, MN 55305

Proposals sent per facsimile machine will not be accepted. Proposal acceptance shall be conditional upon a guarantee from the vendor that specimen or sample items meeting or exceeding all specifications will be furnished to the school district if the school board so requests.

No vendor may withdraw their proposal within thirty (30) days after date of proposal opening without consent of the school board. The board reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, to waive informalities or irregularities therein, and further reserves the right to award the contract in the best interest of all participating district.

A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 1st at 9:30 AM at the Hopkins School District Community Center, Eisenhower Community Center, Room 208, 1001 Hwy 7, Hopkins, MN 55305

Complete specifications are available from Al Nicklaus, Sourcing Specialist, StrategicSource, Bloomington, MN 55437, 952-887-1642, [email protected]

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

October 12, 19, 2017

741849

