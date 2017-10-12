Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SLP 4 WATER TREATMENT PLANT IMPROVEMENTS

RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed proposals for the work described below will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City of St. Louis Park, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, Minnesota, until 2 p.m., Monday, November 13, 2017, at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read. All bids shall be made on the proposal form provided for that purpose.

Bids will only be accepted and receipted for by the Office of the City Clerk on the 3rd floor of St. Louis Park City Hall. Bids shall be submitted in a 9 x 12 or larger envelope with an Official Bid label attached. Label will be supplied with project specifications or can be obtained from the Engineering office in City Hall on the 2nd floor.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: City Project No. 5318-5004

The base portion of this Contract comprises general construction of water treatment facility improvements for the City of St Louis Park located in St Louis Park, Minnesota. Water Treatment Plant 4 (WTP 4) improvements include: air strippers; concrete contact tank; high lift pumping; process piping; and chemical feed systems. Supporting building, electrical, controls, HVAC, and plumbing modifications will also be made. Supporting electrical, controls, and HVAC will be installed to support the advanced oxidation process as a base bid item.

There is an alternate bid item for the hydrogen peroxide/ozone advanced oxidation process (AOP) equipment. The alternate includes the provision of the ozone generation and feed system, the hydrogen peroxide feed equipment, and the piping immediately associated with the equipment.

COMPLETION OF WORK: All work under the Contract must be substantially completed on or before October 25, 2018.

PRE-BID Meeting: A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held 11 a.m. on October 26, 2017 at the SLP4 Water Treatment Facility.

TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.questcdn.com . You may download the complete set of bidding documents for $15 by entering eBidDoc #5393268 Password WTP4 on the Search Projects page. Documents are also available for a non-refundable fee of One Hundred Twenty Dollars ($120) at the office of the City Engineer, City of St. Louis Park, 5005 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN 55416, phone: 952.924.2656, fax: 952.924.2662.

BID SECURITY: A bid bond in the amount of not less than 5% percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of the City of St. Louis Park shall accompany each bid.

OWNERS RIGHTS RESERVED: The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and the right to award the contract in the best interests of the City.

Thomas K. Harmening

City Manager

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

October 12, 19, 2017

742637

