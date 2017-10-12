2017 voters’ guide: Wayzata School Board

Three candidates, all incumbents, are running unopposed for the three Wayzata School Board seats up for election Tuesday, Nov. 7. The school board has seven members who are elected at-large, to four-year terms.

Also on the ballot this year for voters living in Independent School District 284 are three school funding requests. The first ballot question is a request to renew and increase the district’s operating funds. The second question relates to bond funding that would provide construction funds to build a new elementary school and renovation work at schools across the district. The third question is whether or not to renew a technology levy to support technology in the classroom.

The candidates for Wayzata School Board:

Andrea Cuene

Address: 18320 48th Ave. N., Plymouth

Family: Husband, Jim Cuene; and sons, Cooper and Eli

Education: University of Minnesota, bachelor of arts in communication disorders and a master of arts in speech language pathology, post-baccalaureate certification from University of Minnesota in child abuse prevention studies

Occupation: Speech language pathologist

Years lived in community: 23

Community Involvement: Volunteer at Interfaith Outreach, volunteer at Read Indeed, member of American Speech and Hearing Association, Legislative Action Committee, friend of the Hennepin County Library and avid soccer mom and mock trial mom

Contact information: [email protected] or andreacueneforschoolboard.com

Question: Why are you seeking re-election to the Wayzata School Board?

Cuene: It has been an honor to serve our community on the Wayzata School board for the last four years. My commitment and passion for public education and doing what’s best for kids is stronger than ever. I have learned a tremendous amount from Wayzata teachers, parents, students, administrators, legislators, community members and school board colleagues. I plan to use all I’ve learned to continue to contribute to the district’s educational and operational excellence.

Q: What are the top two or three issues facing the school district and how do you plan to address them?

Cuene: The top issues facing Wayzata Public schools are well defined on our strategic road map. They include continued expectations for high achievement for ALL students, with no exceptions so that student achievement will not be predictable by any demographic classification including race, socioeconomic status, gender or disability. An exceptional education for each and every student must also foster independence through personalization while supporting health and well-being.

The school board’s role in addressing these issues at the governance level is to create and prioritize the strategic directions and provide oversight throughout the process of achieving our district goals. This process involves communication, accountability, collaboration and trust between the board and all education stakeholders committed to the issues defined on the strategic road map. Examples of action taken to address district issues include improving early childhood outreach and kindergarten readiness, continuing innovations in technology integration, evaluating the effectiveness of our curriculum and programming, advocating for legislative funding and policy, partnering with community mental health professionals to support the growing needs of students and creating programs so our high school students have a relevant education with multiple pathways to achieving their college or career aspirations.

Q: How do you view the continuing steady growth in the school district and what impact does it have on students?

Cuene: The continuing steady growth in the district is a testament to the tradition of hard work and successful education in our community. I am grateful for our thriving enrollment and will continue my dedication to meeting the needs of our growing student population.

While crowded elementary schools have the potential to have a negative impact on student learning, I believe our principals and teachers are committed to creative and innovative building-specific solutions to address space issues and support the learning and well being of students. As a board member, my response to this issue has been to join my board colleagues in approving three ballot questions for a community vote on Nov. 7. The three questions include a bond request (including construction of a new elementary school), a request to renew and increase the operating levy to maintain small class sizes as our overall enrollment quickly grows and a renewal of our existing technology levy.

Sarah Johansen

Address: 5535 Shenandoah Lane N., Plymouth

Age: 43

Family: Husband, Kurt; three children, Emma, Annika and Quinn

Education: Kalamazoo College – bachelor of arts in human development and social relations; University of Michigan – master of social work, double major in management of human service organizations and interpersonal practice with children and families

Occupation: Adjunct instructor at Augsburg University

Years lived in community: 10

Community involvement: Wayzata School Board member; various district and community committees; St. Phillip the Deacon Church – member and volunteer; PTO – Plymouth Creek Elementary and East Middle School; classroom volunteer for Partners in Art; Literacy Volunteer – preschool and elementary programs; parent volunteer – Fusion Soccer Club and Minnesota Synchronettes

Contact information: [email protected] or votejohansen.com

Q: Why are you seeking re-election to the Wayzata School Board?

Johansen: It has been a great honor and privilege to serve our community for the past four years. I have a deep sense of pride and respect for each and every student and family in Wayzata, and I value the collaborative relationships that I have built with our staff, teachers, students and community members.

It’s also been a busy four years with a lot of change in the district. We have made progress in ensuring an excellent education for our students, responding to the growth and keeping our commitment to the voters to remain fiscally responsible (including maintaining our AAA bond rating from two independent rating agencies.) However, there is more to do, as I will outline below.

I have truly enjoyed my work as a board member and I have learned a lot along the way. I am eager to build upon the knowledge and skills that I have gained to continue to bring leadership and excellence to Wayzata.

Q: What are the top two or three issues facing the school district and how do you plan to address them?

Johansen: The Strategic Roadmap, approved by the school board in 2015, identifies three core values which I believe are also the primary issues facing our district today.

• Exceptional student learning: Our greatest priority is to provide an excellent education for each and every student. This includes: working tirelessly to ensure that all students are meeting their achievement goals regardless of predictable gaps; providing meaningful relationships and a personalized education in which all students feel connected to their learning and providing an innovative education that is responsive to our advancing global society.

• Community trust, confidence and partnership: We are fortunate that our district remains a community of choice for many families. Despite our growing numbers, we must stay committed to ensuring that our learning communities feel welcoming and small and that our schools continue to be a source of pride and connection for our community.

• Operational excellence: Fiscal responsibility and operational excellence in staffing, facilities and resource planning is at the core of our work in Wayzata. Unfortunately, state education funding has not kept pace with inflation and the growing costs of operation and we have weathered eight years of budget cuts. This November, as we look to our voters to help us restore the budget gaps, we must also double down on our commitment to the prudent use of taxpayer dollars.

Q: How do you view the continuing steady growth in the school district and what impact does it have on students?

Johansen: Demand for our schools is high and I am grateful that so many families are choosing Wayzata for their children’s education. However, with this opportunity also comes some challenges. If the trends continue, we can expect approximately 1,000 new students by 2019. The growth, although more pronounced in the north, is happening in the southern part of the district as well. We have kept a close eye on the city planning process, but the developments have come online two to three times faster than the developers originally projected and it has put a squeeze on our existing facilities. We are working diligently to adapt to the pace and we must continue to improve in this area. Moreover, although our families continue to show great trust and confidence in our district, we cannot lose sight of our commitment to individual students. Despite our rapid growth, we have a responsibility to ensure that all families moving into the district feel welcomed and connected to our community. We must also work together to ensure that our current students do not feel lost or overlooked in their schools and that our teachers and staff maintain personalized and meaningful relationships with each and every student.

Chris McCullough

Address: 12930 34th Ave. N., Plymouth

Age: 48

Family: Wife of 22 years, Pam, and two daughters at Wayzata High School

Education: Juris doctor degree from University of Minnesota Law School; master of arts in political science, from Indiana University; bachelor of arts in economics and political science from University of Iowa

Occupation: Vice president and general counsel, Nilfisk

Years lived in community: Over 15

Community involvement: Current chair of the Wayzata School Board; board member at Ruff Start Rescue; mentor at University of St. Thomas Law School; Wayzata Citizens Financial Advisory Council; Wayzata Community Task Force on facilities; Birchview Elementary Site Council; Wayzata Family Learning Center Advisory Committee; Wayzata Girls Basketball Association coach; Westwood Lutheran Church Children, Youth, and Family Programming Advisory Board

Contact information: [email protected] or vote4mccullough.com

Q: Why are you seeking re-election to the Wayzata School Board?

McCullough: I am seeking re-election to the Wayzata School Board because I have always been passionate about serving the Wayzata School District and doing everything I can to continue Wayzata’s tradition of excellence. I have had the honor of serving on the school board since 2014, including chairing the board during the past two years. During that time, I believe the district and board have done an excellent job serving our students, as well as our broader community. That said, I feel like my work is still “in progress” and I would love to accomplish more during a second term. If re-elected, I hope to make even greater contributions in a few key areas such closing the achievement gap and improving the overall health and well-being of our students.

Q: What are the top two or three issues facing the school district and how do you plan to address them?

McCullough: I believe that the top two or three issues facing the school district are: (1) responsibly managing our enrollment growth; (2) closing the achievement gap; and (3) improving the health and well-being of our students. Regarding our achievement gap, I would like to see a proactive focus on early childhood education to make sure that our younger learners are truly ready for kindergarten. Because of the number of new families in our district, I would also like to see proactive outreach to our new families, especially those from different backgrounds and cultures, to help them ease their transition. Regarding health and well-being, I think we need to begin by analyzing the data and understanding where we see trouble spots. Then, we need to provide the necessary and appropriate level of counseling and support services.

Q: How do you view the continuing steady growth in the school district and what impact does it have on students?

McCullough: I view the continued enrollment growth in our school district as incredibly positive. We are honored that so many families want to send their children to Wayzata schools. But we need to make sure that each and every student receives an excellent education. Providing excellent classroom instruction and extracurricular programming costs money, but we must be sure to spend that money responsibly. Over the past several years, the district has actively monitored our enrollment growth by seeking input from demographers, housing experts, and a Citizens Growth Task Force and has carefully analyzed the results. Rapid enrollment growth continues. This is why the district is placing three questions on the November ballot. I strongly support all three questions because “Yes” votes on all three will, among other things, allow the district to maintain its class sizes, provide students with needed support services, improve safety at schools and manage our growing enrollment by adding new classrooms and extracurricular spaces and resources, thereby continuing our tradition of excellence.

