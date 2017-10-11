Wayzata Photo Contest entry deadline extended to Oct. 22

The deadline to submit entries for the Picture Wayzata Photo Contest has been extended to Sunday, Oct. 22.

Wayzata photographers are invited to submit their best shots that capture the city’s people, scenery and culture for the annual photo contest.

A winner will be decided in each of the four categories: candid community moments, city snapshots, aerial photography and wildlife/nature. Photographers may submit up to two photos for each of the categories.

Photographs must be previously unpublished. Photos that were submitted in past Wayzata photography contests will not be considered. The contest is only open to Wayzata residents, businesses and students.

After the contest closes for entries, photos from all four categories will be complied into four albums for voting on by the public on the city’s Facebook page to determine the winner of each category. The first place winner of each category will win a gift card to Wayzata Bar & Grill.

For complete contest rules and contest submission form, visit wayzata.org/photocontest.