Wayzata events calendar: Oct. 12-22

Thursday, Oct. 12

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

Where: 688 Lake St. E.

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

Friday, Oct. 13

NONFICTION BOOK CLUB – “LET’S PRETEND THIS NEVER HAPPENED” BY JENNY LAWSON

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

Saturday, Oct. 14

WAYZATA PULL IT DAY

Where: City’s public gardens

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Info: wayzata.org

ABSTRACT CURATORS’ TALK AND TOUR

Where: Minnetonka Center for the Arts

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Info: minetonkaarts.org

Cost: $9 for members, $10 for nonmembers

TWIN CITIES PET RESCUE MEET AND GREET

Where: Wayzata Chuck and Don’s Pet Food and Supplies

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Info: chuckanddons.com/wayzata

Sunday, Oct. 15

LIVE MUSIC – WAYZATA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Where: Wayzata Community Church

When: 3 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org

Monday, Oct. 16

TURN YOUR FAMILY STORIES INTO MEMOIR

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-3:30 p.m.

Info or to register: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

WAYZATA 2040 – RESIDENT AND STAKEHOLDER VISIONING WORKSHOP KICK OFF

Where: Wayzata City Hall

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org/Wayzata2040

Tuesday, Oct. 17

BABY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 9:15-9:45 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

FAMILY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

THE TOP SECRET PROJECT – DECODING THE MYSTERIES OF THE TEEN DOMAIN – TAKE 2

Where: Wayzata High School auditorium

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

Wednesday, Oct. 18

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club

When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

CRAFTERNOON – BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

WAYZATA PARKS AND TRAILS BOARD MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall

When: 6 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

TRIVIA MAFIA

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7 p.m.

Info: triviamafia.com

Thursday, Oct. 19

2017 WAYZATA PERSON OF THE YEAR LUNCHEON

Where: Wayzata Country Club

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info and to register: wayzatachamber.com (Under “Member Events”)

ESCAPE ROOM – ASYLUM OF HORRORS

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.

Info or to register: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

Friday, Oct. 20

THE SCIENCE OF ART – NATURE-INSPIRED MASKS

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Info or to register: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669 (This event is currently full)

Saturday, Oct. 21

STEM SATURDAYS

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

Sunday, Oct. 22

LIVE MUSIC – CANTUS

Where: Wayzata Community Church

When: 3 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org

Tickets: cantussings.org