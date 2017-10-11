Wayzata 2040 visioning workshop kick off is Oct. 16

The city of Wayzata is inviting residents and stakeholders to attend the first of a series of visioning workshops happening throughout the city over the next two months.

The visioning workshop kick off is 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, at Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E. Residents are encouraged to invite their neighbors and friends.

Wayzata 2040, Sailing Ahead is the visioning project for Wayzata and the chance for residents and stakeholders to add their voice to the city’s comprehensive plan update.

Info: wayzata.org/Wayzata2040 or 952-404-5312