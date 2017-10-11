Taking in the seasons: Students in Plymouth learn while experiencing nature

(SUN SAILOR STAFF PHOTO BY KRISTEN MILLER)

Naturalist Marleane Callaghan teaches students in Beth Dikeman’s class about the woolly bear caterpillar in the Sunset Hill Nature Center.

Sunset Hill Nature Center provides outdoor classroom for students, community

By Kristen Miller

[email protected]

From the feel of the crisp temperatures to the smell of fallen leaves, the seasonal change is evident in the Sunset Hill Nature Center.

The 12 acres of land adjacent to Sunset Hill Elementary School in Plymouth provides the perfect classroom setting for Naturalist Marleane Callaghan, who has been teaching phenology, the observation of seasonal changes, at the Wayzata School District school since 2002.

Along with the 30 sessions taught once week each season at Sunset Hill, Callaghan also teaches at Birchview and Kimberly Lane elementary schools in Plymouth, and at two elementary schools in the Orono School District.

“Everything from us to the woolly bear caterpillar is affected by seasonal change,” said Callaghan, who just finished teaching fourth graders about the species at the nature center. The man-made marsh provides a home for wood ducks and other wildlife. Last spring, the kindergarten classroom experienced “Jump Day,” the day when the ducklings leave the nest.

What makes the nature center so unique is that it was purposefully designed to include the three biomes of Minnesota – the coniferous forest, the prairie grassland and the deciduous forest of the Big Woods, Callaghan explained. It also contains a man-made marsh and pond where students can learn about the birds and mammals that live there. Species often seen include deer, turkey, bluebirds, cardinals, wood ducks, mallards, herons, blue jays, turtles and frogs.

Created nearly 50 years ago, the nature center has expanded throughout the years to include other aspects and learning tools, such as a butterfly garden, a rock garden and, most recently, the Three Sisters Garden.

Callaghan and her students planted the Three Sisters Garden last spring, which happens to be a Native American technique known as companion planting, which uses corn and sunflowers, beans, and squash, or, in this case, pumpkins. The corn and sunflowers become a trellis for the beans, while the large leaves of the squash help retain water in the soil and prevent weed growth.

Each season, Callaghan teaches the various changes that take place throughout the wildlife habitat and encourages students to use their senses to determine the changes of the season.

For example, in the spring, students can hear and see the frenzy of new life with the birds chirping and the trees budding, while autumn brings a quieter sound as the birds begin to migrate and leaves change color and fall. There are two learning circles in the Sunset Hill Nature – one in the deciduous forest and the other in the coniferous forest.

Many kids these days don’t choose to be outside or they live in a location where they have limited access to nature, Callaghan said. The naturalist classes provide them the opportunity to learn about the great outdoors.

“I tell my students ‘you can Google it, or you can come out and experience it’,” Callaghan said. It’s about “getting them comfortable with being outdoors and making them aware of their surroundings.”

Evidence also suggests being in nature is beneficial for the mind, body, and soul; something her students are also beginning to realize.

During a recent lesson, Callaghan brought her fourth-grade students down to Barney’s pond inside the nature center. She encouraged them to be still and listen to the sound of the creek flowing under the dock and a student took note of how relaxing it was.

In March after the maple trees have been tapped, Callaghan gives a lesson on maple syrup.

“The kids love it,” she said.

The nature center is also used by the school for other activities throughout the year.

Recently, students participated in the school’s annual fun run, a fundraising event for the students that culminates with a run along the trails in the nature center. Sunset Hill Principal Ross Williams (left) and co-chairs of the Sunset Hill Nature Club, Catherine Cesnik and Lani Willis (right), present Naturalist Marleane Callaghan (center) with a plaque and poster signed by the students, in appreciation of her work in the Sunset Hill Nature Center. Also recognized as dedicated volunteers and caretakers of the nature center for 17 years were neighbors Mike and Sue Roeder (not pictured).

“The Nature Center is a wonderful addition to the property around Sunset Hill,” said Sunset Hill Principal Ross Williams. “It enables the opportunity for kids to have a larger understanding of being a good steward of natural resources and the potential impact our activities and choices can have on the natural environment and the living organisms within it; plant and animal,” he said.

More about the Sunset Hill Nature Center and Club

The Sunset Hill Nature Center is open to the public and is located at 13005 Sunset Trail.

The Sunset Hill Nature Club, supported by the Sunset Hill Parent Teacher Student Association, is responsible for the maintenance of the nature center, and is open to school families, including children of all ages, as well as neighbors and supporters of the nature center.

The goals of the nature club are:

• to provide family-friendly outdoor educational events,

• to support naturalist led classes, and

• to maintain the nature center and trails, including eliminating invasive species and planting native species.

The nature center has many benefits for the community, wildlife and watershed community, said Catherine Cesnik, co-chair of the nature club. “If each natural spot can be cared for along the way, then the whole region can benefit,” she said.

For questions or to join the nature club, email: [email protected], and join the Facebook group for informal updates, discussions, pictures, and wildlife sightings.