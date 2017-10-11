T.C. Bear and Toro help rebab Dakota baseball, softball fields

Twins Community Fund, The Toro Foundation partnership donates $20,000 plus volunteers to complete projects

Minnesota Twins mascot T.C. Bear along with friends (volunteers) from the Twins and The Toro Company helped spruce up Keller Field and two adjacent softball fields at Dakota Park on Wednesday Oct. 6. (SUN SAILOR STAFF PHOTO BY JASON OLSON)

Minnesota Twins mascot T.C. Bear wasn’t affaid to get his paws a little dirty while helping out at Keller Field at Dakota Park in St. Louis Park.

Thanks to two $10,000 grants from the Twins Community Fund and The Toro Foundation, field work was completed with volunteers of both companies led by the expertise of the Head Groundskeeper at Target Field, Larry Divito.

Divito had members of his staff that work on Target Field along with Sports Turf Managers from Toro along with approximately 75-80 volunteer

employees spend portions of two days at the site.

The group rebuilt the pitcher’s mound and home plate areas; addressed drainage issues in the outfield; repairing the bullpens; removing, adding and replacing sod and leveling the field; and painting dugouts.

Improvements to the softball field include leveling the infield and removing and repairing sod. (SUN SAILOR STAFF PHOTO BY JASON OLSON)

A volunteer helps place a new home plate in the ground during the Twins and Toro field restoration project at Dakota Park on Oct. 4.

Divito said the biggest change will come from the centerpiece of the field, the pitcher’s mound. “It had eroded a little bit so from play-ability standpoint that’s the biggest improvement, redefining the edges of the infield, adding infield dirt and grading with Toro machines and I think it will really come out good. New mound, new home plate, grade the batter’s boxes and all that good stuff.

“We’re literally knee deep in a drainage trench that wasn’t helped by three inches of rain a couple days ago and in theory it was a good plan but the timing didn’t help. This will be an on-going improvement for the rest of the week.” (SUN SAILOR STAFF PHOTO BY JASON OLSON)

Twins head groundskeeper Larry Divito dug in to help improve drainage at Keller Field.

Dakota Park, located next to Peter Hobart Elementary School (2601 Dakota Avenue South) is the eighth field rehabilitation the companies came together to complete.

The Twins and Toro take a number of factors into consideration to help determine which ballpark(s) including an application process that was completed four years ago. The factors include a field that needs the work, high-usage by kids and one the volunteers can accomplish in their time frame. This was the first project in St. Louis Park, an area with a very strong tradition of the game at the youth level that continues all the way through the highly successful St. Louis Park Amateur Baseball Club.

“We know there are a lot of kids in St. Louis Park,” Stephanie Johnson, Community Relations, Senior Manager with the Twins Community Fund explained as they identified the project in August. “And its a vibrant community so we called the City of St. Louis Park and said, ‘Is there anything on your docket for this fall that we can help with? What is on your wish list? Here is what we do.’”

Members of the St. Louis Park Baseball community applied for the grant four years ago. (SUN SAILOR STAFF PHOTO BY JASON OLSON)

In a press release announcing the planned work, St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano explained: “Dakota Park is one of the real jewels of our recreation system and the financial assistance, volunteer resources and professional groundskeeper expertise provided by the Twins Community Fund and The Toro Foundation allows for extensive renovation of these fields.

“The improvements are very much appreciated and will be enjoyed by adult and youth softball and baseball teams who use the fields extensively from April through September. We want to thank Toro and wish the Twins the best of luck in the season’s homestretch.”

The need for the field rehab was needed to help address drainage issues in the outfield as games were postponed or moved because of standing water.

“We were standing out in left field with Larry and Boyd and to watch and see the lens Larry sees the field,” a Toro spokeperson said. “He said: ‘Oh. We need to do this, this and this. We need to pull this up, lay drain tile and have everything drain over this way.”

She added that they realize how useful and beloved the park system and this park is the community. Earlier in the morning students from Hobart Elementary School ran near the site during a morning physical education class.

“All the neighbors, there’s a dog park over there. But just generally speaking, it’s a pleasure for us to be able to give back into a local park that is so used by all the ages and the baseball field is really the heart of community.”

Another thing Johnson conveyed was how much the employees enjoy this type of volunteering. “It’s skills-based volunteering, this is something we live and breath every day. Larry and his staff do this every day and a huge focus for us is the youth baseball and softball and Toro beautiful fields and maintenance of those fields is really a perfect partnership and something our employees can really engage in and put their skills to use.”

Divito added the support from Toro is a welcome resource. He added: “We couldn’t do this without Toro providing employees and equipment and lining up the logistics side of things… But this is a fun project and we’re just glad the sun’s out.”

The biggest message Divito explains to communities with baseball and softball facilities is the importance of doing maintenance work in the fall, after Labor Day. “You can’t wait until the spring in this climate. In the spring you’re waiting for the rain and snow and frost at night in April.

You’ve got to do the work in the fall when the kids aren’t on it. You’ve got time to do maintenance, get your mound done, get your plate done, work on the infield, do whatever you possibly can so when you put it to bed in the fall its as close to game-ready as you can so you’re just waiting for the weather in the spring.”

That is often the message he shares with colleagues giving clinics to parks and rec departments or youth sports organizations. “Work in the fall. You’re going to frustrate yourself to death if you have to wait wherever you have a real harsh winter in this half of the country,” he said.

The Twins Community Fund will accept grant applications for other youth baseball and softball field projects renovations in Hennepin County through November 14. Visit TwinsCommunityFund.org for more information.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.