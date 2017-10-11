Success carries into sections for Park girls tennis

Girls tennis coach Dave Breitenbucher is excited about the future of the St. Louis Park program after the team compiled an 11-3 season that resulted in a No. 6 seed in the extra competitive Section 6AA bracket that includes Edina, Hopkins and Eastview.

“I was very happy with our progress through the season,” the Orioles coach said. “It seemed that we continually improved. (Our) competitiveness was mostly due to our huge numbers which were incredible considering in the past we would be in the mid-20s.”

Combine the inter-squad competition with an increase in off-season tennis workouts by several girls including the entire singles players and the result is double-digit team wins and an excitement for the game around school.

“Our progress was due to the constant repetition in practice after school,” he said.

The Orioles opened section play with a 6-1 win over Minneapolis Washburn on Wednesday, Oct. 4 in which they swept the singles matches including No. 1 Hanna Schechter, No. 2 Racquel Fhima, No. 3 Mimi Fhima and No. 4 Susie Hu. The top doubles team of Greta Long and Sophie Olmen and No. 2 team of Violet Huber and Maddie Lund also won their match.

Eastview moved into the quarterfinals wtih a 5-2 win over Park on Thursday, Oct. 5. Hu grabbed the lone singles win in the fourth position and the top doubles team of Long/Olmen provided the other team point.

Park came into section play with a 7-1 Metro West Conference record including 7-0 wins over Cooper (Sept. 19) and Richfield (Sept. 28) and a 6-1 win over Jefferson (Sept. 26).

The only conference loss came against crosstown rival Benilde-St. Margaret’s by a 5-2 score on Sept. 14. That match came two days after squeaking past Chanhassen 4-3 in another conference win. That match was tied 3-3 coming down to a third set at first doubles where Olmen and Long emerged with the 6-1 win to earn the team point and win the overall match.

Racquel Fhima won at second singles by a 6-0, 6-0 score. Mimi Fhima followed at third singles witha 6-1, 6-2 win and Hu picked up a team point winning in straight sets at fourth singles 6-0, 6-2. Long and Olmen came back from dropping the first set 6-4 to win the second set 7-5 and turn the tide of momentum heading into the final set.

Schechter and Racquel Fhima will represent the team in the section singles tournament that begins on Monday, Oct. 16 at the Lakeville Lifetime Fitness. Mimi Fhima/Su and Long/Lund will play in the doubles tournament.

