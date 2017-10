Since many students and staff at Park Spanish Immersion School have loved ones in and around Mexico City, students at the St. Louis Park school hosted a Dollar Day for Mexico Sept. 28. The goal was to raise at least $300 in one day. If students reached the goal, they would win the chance to wear hats in school the following day.

Many students gave their allowance, birthday money, etc. In the end they raised $690 for the Mexican Red Cross.