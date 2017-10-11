St. Louis Park Senior Program highlights

The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these activities:

• Doug Ohman, a speaker, storyteller and photographer, will lead the class “Minnesota’s Rich Agricultural Heritage” 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17. The class will cover icons on the farm, such as silos, windmills, grain elevators and the farm equipment from yesteryear.

• A Treasure Island fall luncheon cruise is planned 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. After a period at the casino, participants will board the Spirit of the Water for a buffet lunch and a cruise along the Mississippi River.

• Metro Dining cards are still available at Lenox Community Center. They’re $25 a set with 166 area restaurants from which to choose. They are good through May 2018. Proceeds benefit the senior program.

• Military historian Dan Hartman is continuing his series on World War I with “Russia, the Balkans and Italy” 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.

• Film consultant and archivist Bob DeFlores will present “Cary Grant – The Epitome of Elegance” 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25. DeFlores will discuss the role that got Grant’s career going and a short film, “Singapore Sue.”

• Instructor David Jones will present “The 1936 Berlin Olympics: The Nazi Games” will be presented 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. This event is notorious for the tightly controlled image the Nazis presented to the world.

• A two-session class, “iPhone Basics,” will be 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 and Thursday, Oct. 26. Instructor Douglas Carlson will help participants to understand how to use their iPhones. Topics will include general operation of the phone, charging, changing backgrounds, calling and texting, checking the weather and the news, taking pictures and more.

The program is housed at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444.