St. Louis Park School Board voters guide

Voters will pick five candidates for three St. Louis Park School Board seats during the general election Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The field includes one incumbents. Boardmembers Bruce Richardson and Jim Yarosh opted to not run for re-election.

Incumbent Karen Waters seeks re-election while Mary Tomback, Christine Johnson, Anne Casey and Bruce Cantor also seek a seat.

The board does not have a primary or member district system, so the three candidates with the most votes will each win a seat.

The term for each of the seats is four years in length. The terms of the four other seats for the school board do not expire until the end of 2019.

The stipend for members is $5,100 annually for the chair, $4,800 annually for the clerk and $4,500 annually for other board members. They are each paid an additional $55 per meeting on day when a regular board meeting is not scheduled.

All precinct polling locations in the district will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, for the general election. Voters can cast ballots early at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

For information on where to vote and how to register, visit stlouispark.org/elections.html or sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.

Bruce Cantor

Address: 4240 Toledo Ave. S.

Family: Wife Susan, sons Benjamin, a freshman at St. Louis Park High School, and Isaac, a seventh-grader at St. Louis Park Middle School

Education: Medical Degree and M.S. in health policy and administration from the University of Illinios

Occupation: Pediatrician at Partners in Pediatrics – St. Louis Park office, part-time medical director for Medica Health Plans

Years lived in the district: 18 years

Community/civic organizations involvement: School Nutrition Advisory Committee, St. Louis Park School District, until 2015; board member, Talmud Torah Hebrew School, 2015-2017; medical director at Herzl Camp, an overnight summer camp in Wisconsin, for the last seven summers

Have you run for any other office in the past? Ran for School Board in 2013.

Contact info: [email protected]

Why are you running for the St. Louis Park School Board?

First, we need to encourage STEAM (Science/Technology/Engineering/Arts/Math) education at the elementary-school level. ParkSci was cut this past spring. The program brought high school teachers to the elementary schools and taught students STEM topics. The program cuts are a major concern. We live in a world ever more dependent on STEM research for medical breakthroughs, digital technology advancements and improved agricultural techniques. Our district should be cultivating children’s aptitudes for science, math, engineering and technology. When exposed to STEM education, a child’s passion may be sparked. By cutting STEM opportunities, a few sparks may go unlit. Just as worrisome is the A in STEAM. Our elementary schools offer very limited exposure to the arts. A child’s passion needs to be encouraged and supported – whether it’s STEM, the Arts, or both.

In addition, STEAM and academic enrichment/support initiatives require funding. Unfortunately, the current school financing formula under-funds total educational costs despite extra monies raised through our current operating levy. The Cargill grant for STEM education in the elementary schools and the federal grant for BARR (Building Assets, Reducing Risks) at the high school have been essential in our school district’s continuing success. The school board has an obligation to look at grants to underwrite our needs.

Finally, we need to ensure all our learners are meeting their potential. The district has invested time and financial resources to help our minority students achieve academic success and close the achievement gap (the gap between white and minority students). I applaud our efforts and believe it’s imperative to continue these excellent programs. I am concerned, though, that resources are inadequate for the higher-achieving students. Families are transitioning their children to neighboring districts, charter schools, parochial schools, or private schools because these schools will meet their children’s needs for academic rigor.

If elected, what specific projects or initiatives do you hope to accomplish during your term?

Did not respond.

Do you believe the district’s referendum this fall is necessary at the requested level of funding? Why or why not? Which projects do you believe are important to include in the referendum and which, if any, would you remove?

This fall, St. Louis Park residents will be asked to vote on two referendums. The first referendum is to continue the operating levy. The funds are used to fund teachers, classrooms, and programs. Without the additional funds, our schools will not be able to offer every student an excellent education. The second referendum is for bonding-capital improvements-and addresses two areas. The school district has deferred maintenance on our buildings – they need to be updated. The referendum will also allow us to create a 21st century learning environment for all learners from early childhood to the senior program at Lenox.

Anne Casey

Address: 6911 W. 23rd St.

Family: Spouse: Mike Fix; Children: Aaron (12) and Nina (10)

Education: M.A. in American history, University of Pennsylvania

Occupation: Nonprofit communications manager

Years lived in the district: Nine years

Community/civic organizations involvement: Peter Hobart Elementary PTO chair, St. Louis Park School District Strategic Plan Core Team, Health in the Park Steering Committee

Have you run for any other office in the past? No

Contact info: annecaseyslp.org

Why are you running for the St. Louis Park School Board?

My family and I moved to St. Louis Park in 2008 for its excellent schools. Since then, I have devoted countless hours to supporting our schools: reading to students in classrooms, leading the parent-teacher organization at Peter Hobart, representing Peter Hobart on the District Parent Advisory Council and serving on the district’s strategic plan committee. I have always sought to listen to different perspectives, ask tough questions and work collaboratively to benefit all learners. I’m running for school board because I believe in our schools, I’m engaged in our schools and I’m ready to take on a new role to help ensure that all of our community members have the opportunity to reach their hopes and dreams.

If elected, what specific projects or initiatives do you hope to accomplish during your term?

1. Increase the district’s capacity to support and challenge all learners. By focusing on racial equity work, building relationships with students and their families, creating multiple pathways for success and offering rigorous academic opportunities, we can ensure that all students have the opportunity for growth and achievement.

2. Maintain district’s financial health and positive fund balance. Excellent financial decision-making requires a deep understanding of the district’s goals, open and transparent communication during the budget process and a commitment to responsible management of taxpayer dollars.

3. Uphold Park pride. St. Louis Park is a “children first” community because we believe that our children are our neighbors, leaders, citizens and workforce of tomorrow. Our small size, community feel and positive relationships with the city, community partners and local businesses are assets that we must maintain to keep our schools and city strong.

Do you believe the district’s referendum this fall is necessary at the requested level of funding? Why or why not? Which projects do you believe are important to include in the referendum and which, if any, would you remove?

I support the district’s referendum at the full amount. All of our students need:

• Schools with enough space for them to learn and collaborate

• Access to healthy food and spaces for physical activity and safe buildings with secure entrances, air conditioning and regular maintenance

• Learners of all ages from early childhood to senior citizen will benefit from updated facilities, and the investment in our schools as centers for excellence and community will pay dividends for all St. Louis Park citizens for years to come.

Christine Johnson

Address: 2215 Quebec Ave. S.

Family: Single mother of three adoptive children and one foster child

Education: Human services, EMT tech, emergency room/ICU tech

Occupation: Mental health practitioner

Years lived in the district: Eight years

Community/civic organizations involvement: I am on the board of directors for Homes Within Reach; I am a member of the Learning and Design Team for the St. Louis Park School District; I am a member of the Hennepin County Mental Health Advisory Council.

Have you run for any other office in the past? I ran for the St. Louis Park School Board two years ago.

Contact info: [email protected]

Why are you running for the St. Louis Park School Board?

As a parent of school-aged children in our district, education is a focal point in our household. Our vibrant community is ever-evolving, and we must keep up with our changing student population to ensure continued success. I am a civil servant and am committed to improving our schools. After losing my first attempt at a school board election two years ago, my desire and passion to serve have been amplified even more. I am devoted, motivated and inspired by our children. I would love the honor to be one of your school board members!

If elected, what specific projects or initiatives do you hope to accomplish during your term?

My experiences in both mental health and elder care have made me empathetic to those in need. I see an opportunity in St. Louis Park to help our students in need. I support gender equality and inclusion for LGBTQ students and families, both within and outside of our district. I would actively address the education gap existent within the different ethnicities of students in our schools. I would also like to promote the recruitment of additional diverse staff to properly cater to and reflect our student population.

I feel that our city’s education should re-evaluate the entire spectrum of our learners. Gifted and talented, students with emotional and behavior disorders, special education, and all levels of learners need and deserve an educational platform that is cohesive with their learning process. I believe the entire spectrum of learners must receive equal attention and nurturing through their educational progression. I would like to support the increase of mental health staff in elementary, middle and high school settings to address the growing needs of our youth.

Do you believe the district’s referendum this fall is necessary at the requested level of funding? Why or why not? Which projects do you believe are important to include in the referendum and which, if any, would you remove?

My time spent on the St. Louis Park Learning and Design Team was invaluable. I was a part of a microscopic examination of what is needed to keep up with projected growth, technological support, infrastructural improvements and much more. There were low-, mid-, and high-range proposals for funding referendums. The School Board designated a sound, compromised amount. All projects are necessary and vitally important.

Mary Tomback

Address: 3830 Glenhurst Ave.

Family: Husband Matt Tomback, three children (two currently at the middle school, one in elementary)

Education: B.A. in journalism and public relations; Juris Doctor (law degree)

Occupation: “Retired” attorney and stay-at-home mom

Years lived in the district: Almost nine years

Community/civic organizations involvement: Classroom and PTO volunteer; St. Louis Park Emergency Program (STEP); Meals on Wheels driver and coordinator

Have you run for any other office in the past? No

Contact info: marytomback.org

Why are you running for the St. Louis Park School Board?

St. Louis Park has become a wonderful hometown for our family, and I am running for school board to serve the community that has given us so much. My professional background taught me not to shy away from dealing with tough issues. My volunteer experiences have given me insights into the challenges our schools and students face and have strengthened my commitment to helping them rise above those challenges. I want to bring my skills, experience and passions to our board to help ensure all students can be successful.

If elected, what specific projects or initiatives do you hope to accomplish during your term?

1. Growth at all levels. Our students walk into our classrooms with a huge variety of needs, and it’s our job to ensure each student’s needs are met. As a district, we must build relationships with our students and their families, provide our teachers with the necessary support and engage the community’s help to close the achievement gap and motivate students at all levels to achieve their highest potential.

2. Safety of all students. Students are best able to learn when they are safe, supported and when their basic needs are met. I would work to ensure we have the appropriate policies, professional development tools and staff (social workers, nurses, mental health professionals, etc.) so that all students are safe, supported and ready to learn.

3. Enhanced community partnerships. St. Louis Park is dedicated to the well-being and support of our youth, and we are lucky to have many talented, engaged citizens. I would work to harness that expertise and commitment to further the progress our teachers and staff are making in the classroom.

Do you believe the district’s referendum this fall is necessary at the requested level of funding? Why or why not? Which projects do you believe are important to include in the referendum and which, if any, would you remove?

Yes, I support the district’s referendum. And yes, I agree that the amount of the referendum is large. Great schools are an important part of a great community. St. Louis Park is a strong, vibrant community, and we need to continue to invest to in our schools. They benefit everyone in the city, regardless of whether or not you have children in the district. I believe this referendum helps ensure our schools will continue to be great for a long time to come. And because part of the job of the school board is to make sure the budgets are spent responsibly, if elected, I promise to do my part to make sure every dollar is spent wisely.

Karen Waters

Address: 4111 Brookside Ave. S.

Family: Warren Djerf, spouse; Thomas, Madeline, Philip and Patrick, children ages 15-21

Education: University of Minnesota

Occupation: Lunds & Byerlys catering

Years lived in the district: More than 25 years

Community/civic organizations involvement: Children First Asset Champion, League of Women Voters – St. Louis Park, Community Education Advisory Council

Have you run for any other office in the past? I ran for St. Louis Park School Board in 2013 and was elected to a four-year term (January 2014 to December 2017). I currently serve as vice chair of the St. Louis Park School Board. I also have been appointed to the West Metro Education Program Joint Powers Board.

Contact info: karenforslpschoolboard.org

Why are you running for the St. Louis Park School Board?

I am running for re-election because of my commitment to the success of our students and our community. Good schools benefit the community at large. I listen carefully to understand fully and work respectfully with all of our stakeholders. I am committed to racial equity.

If elected, what specific projects or initiatives do you hope to accomplish during your term?

• Ensure a smooth transition for our new superintendent, Astein Osei. I voted for his appointment because of his expertise in the full integration of racial equity and his commitment to our current District Strategic Plan to close the achievement gap between our students of color and our white students.

• Funding – continue to analyze resource deployment in conjunction with the goals, strategies and objectives of the District Strategic Plan. School funding is a key reason I serve as a volunteer delegate to the Minnesota School Boards Association to advocate for just and adequate funding to support the education requirements of all Minnesota students. Finally, we need to be thoughtful about grant programs and ongoing sustainability. This was especially apparent with the ParkSci program that was dramatically cut back last spring to ensure that we could balance the budget. I would like to reinstate ParkSci and am working with committed parents to find a sustainable funding model for this program.

• Conduct a thorough review of our current policies and procedures to ensure that a safe and supportive environment is created for all students and staff. Our students of color are disproportionately referred for discipline intervention, and this is not logical given our demographics. Our cohort of Civil Rights Research Experience students have been educated and empowered to respectfully call out systemic racism in the moment, but they can’t be labeled insubordinate. Our LGBTQ students are protected under current policies but we have more work to do with regard to practice and procedures to address their needs.

Do you believe the district’s referendum this fall is necessary at the requested level of funding? Why or why not? Which projects do you believe are important to include in the referendum and which, if any, would you remove?

Everything on the list will have to be accomplished sooner or later, especially the space issues at the middle school and high school. The constraints imposed by the Legislature and Minnesota Department of Education with our deferred maintenance funding will not allow a project-by-project implementation. We must ask the community to maintain these public assets. Improved nutrition is vital as we’ve been talking about it for over a decade. Central has to be addressed to serve the needs of today’s learners. Finally, I am grateful to the members of the Learning Design Team for the hundreds of hours of research and consensus-building to help prioritize our needs.