St. Louis Park police reports

Included in the St. Louis Park Police Sept. 24-30 reports were the following incidents:

Sept. 24 – Stalking was reported on the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue South.

Sept. 24 – Burglary was reported on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.

Sept. 25 – Threats were reported on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.

Sept. 25 – Burglary was reported on the 2700 block of Glenhurst Avenue South.

Sept. 26 – Burglary was reported on the 3600 block of France Avenue South.

Sept. 26 – Burglary was reported on the 4100 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Sept. 26 – Burglary was reported on the 3600 block of Glenhurst Avenue South.

Sept. 26 – Burglary was reported on the 3000 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

Sept. 26 – Burglary was reported on the 6800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Sept. 26 – Burglary was reported on the 3000 block of Virginia Avenue South.

Sept. 27 – Threats were reported on the 5500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Sept. 28 – Assault was reported on the 8100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

Sept. 30 – Driving under the influence w as reported at Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South

Sept. 30 – Assault was reported on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South.

Sept. 30 – Threats were reported on the 3000 block of Brunswick Avenue South.

Sept. 30 – Robbery was reported on the 5400 block of West 41st Street.

Sept. 30 – A fire was reported on the 4100 block of Meadowbrook Lane.