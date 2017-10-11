St. Louis Park firefighters host fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association at Steel Toe

The St. Louis Park International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 0993 will host a charitable brewery event and fundraising effort for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Pints for a Purpose is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Steel Toe Brewing, 4848 W. 35th St. in St. Louis Park.

Tickets are $12 and include a Steel Toe Brewing pint glass and beer. Tickets can be purchased at Fire Station One, 3750 Wooddale Ave. S., Fire Station Two, 2262 Louisiana Ave. S., or the Muscular Dystrophy Association office, 7401 Metro Blvd., No. 325, in Edina.

Dollars raised will contribute to the association’s efforts to research breakthroughs for diseases, to care for kids and adults, to send kids to an association summer camp and to provide families in Minnesota with services and support.

Info: [email protected], [email protected] or 952-832-5517