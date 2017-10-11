St. Louis Park Charter Commission will consider ranked-choice voting

The St. Louis Park Charter Commission will have a say in whether the city should adopt ranked-choice voting.

The St. Louis Park City Council voted 6-1 Oct. 2 to ask the commission to provide a recommendation about the method of voting used in municipal elections in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The council also asked the commission to weigh in on a campaign finance contribution limit in the city’s charter that conflicts with a limit in state statute.

Councilmember Gregg Lindberg said he voted against the council resolution because of what it did not include rather than what it did include. He indicated that he believes the resolution should have also asked the commission to consider whether voters should have the ability to vote on whether the city should implement ranked-choice voting.

“I just fundamentally disagree that we shouldn’t be asking a simple question on this resolution to the charter commission about whether this should be a ballot measure or not,” Lindberg said. “Because of that, I will be voting no tonight and really would like to see us do what we’re talking about doing to make sure we do have inclusive, all-encompassing process in terms of the decisions that we’re making.”

Mayor Jake Spano said he shared Lindberg’s concern but that he decided to vote for the resolution.

“I wish that we could at least ask the charter commission,” Spano said. “The charter commission is an independent body. They may choose to take up the issue of how it should go on the ballot independent of us. They are not confined to just the question that we ask them, and so I look forward to digging into this.”

Spano said he continues to have questions about ranked-choice voting. Some data supports arguments for the method while other data does not, said Spano, who serves as chief of staff for Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Spano said he believes the city should follow a process similar to a discussion about a potential plastic bag ban. The council declined to implement the ban after hearing from residents and stakeholders. Council members should be transparent, honest and admit when they are right and when they are wrong, Spano said.

“I think that’s a conversation that this community can have and this council can have,” Spano said.

He said he believed moving to ranked-choice voting is a bigger decision than removing the municipal primary, which earlier this year the council opted to do for elections in future years.

“I’m just saying that I think that it’s a bigger change than simply (removing) the primary, and that’s why I would be interested in hearing the charter commission’s recommendation on whether or not voters should have a direct voice,” Spano said. “That’s about as much of a voice as you can have, … to vote on it. So, I’m supportive of moving this to the charter commission with the caveat that I wish we were talking a little bit more about the method.”

Other council members voiced more enthusiastic support for the city adopting ranked-choice voting.

“I’ve been pushing this for quite some time,” Councilmember Sue Sanger said. “To me, the single biggest reason is that without ranked-choice voting and without a primary, it raises the opportunity that we could have multi-candidate elections where the person who is elected does not have a majority of support from the voters.”

With ranked-choice voting, the second- and third-place choices of voters are counted if their top choice or top two choices are eliminated. Spano noted that a candidate can still win without being listed on a majority of ballots, as occurred during a Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board election. However, Sanger said the process would increase the sense that voters have of being a part of the process.

“From the elected person’s point of view, that elected official is going to have to feel more accountable to more and a greater number of residents in our community” Sanger said.

The method could also lead to higher turnout in races with multiple candidates because voters will feel they have a greater stake in the outcome and that their votes will matter, Sanger said.

“I think that it is essential that we adopt this soon,” she said.

In reference to ranked-choice voting and aligning the city charter with state law on campaign finance limits, Sanger said she hopes the charter commission will “come back to the council with an affirmative vote in favor of both of these issues.”

Similarly, Councilmember Thom Miller said, “I would like to see the charter commission do their work quickly and get their recommendation back to the City Council.”

The resolution notes that a majority of members of the City Council are interested in implementing ranked-choice voting for the city election in November 2019.

The system has helped lead to more diversity on the city councils of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Miller asserted.

“It’s been clearly shown that ranked-choice voting develops a more racially diverse, background-diverse, gender-diverse field of candidates, and to me that’s the overpowering reason for moving forward on ranked-choice voting,” he said.

The system bypasses a two-party system that can result in party insiders selecting candidates, Miller indicated.

“I know a little bit about that because I was not – I’m still not, really – part of an insider group,” Miller said. “I certainly wasn’t when I ran for office. I’m a proud member of the DFL, but I’m hardly a member of that inner circle.”

He added that he hoped ranked-choice voting would encourage people who are passionate about the way the city is run and about the community to become candidates.

“I’m certainly inviting that because I’m up for re-election in two years when we put this in place, hopefully,” Miller said.

Councilmember Anne Mavity said she is “extraordinarily in favor of this.”

The council will consider a recommendation from the charter commission thoughtfully and seriously, she said. Among its options, the council could decide whether to adopt the recommendation outright – a move that would require a unanimous vote – or seek a referendum from the community.

Councilmember Steve Hallfin said he valued the charter commission’s opinion.

“I do truly look forward to the charter commission’s recommendation on this and am going to take that very seriously, and I hope that they look at all aspects of ranked-choice voting,” he said.

Councilmember Tim Brausen said he viewed the council resolution as “one step in the process toward ranked-choice voting.”

Brausen said he agreed with the sentiment that the city should conduct a substantial public process about the decision.

“Once we get a recommendation back from the charter commission, at that point I think it’s incumbent upon us as a council to make sure that we do have adequate public process and further opportunity for our community to discuss this major decision,” Brausen said.

Supporters urge council decision

Deb Brinkman, president of the League of Women Voters of St. Louis Park, said her organization believes that the city should adopt ranked-choice voting without using a referendum process.

“Ranked-choice voting is not an item that we thought needs to be on a ballot,” Brinkman said. “We think that it should be implemented using the same process that was used to eliminate the primary elections. Government processes should be consistent and transparent. We expect our local government to support election reform and implement changes when it’s reasonable to do so.”

Other residents at the council meeting spoke in support of ranked-choice voting.

“I think lots of us have been very concerned with what has happened with voting rights in America, and I hope that this community will be very supportive of something that could increase voter participation and lead to confidence that their vote matters,” Andrea Larsen said.

Bill Youmans added, “It encourages candidates to speak to common issues and to develop consensus rather than division, and it certainly will ensure that candidates have more broad support.”

Denise Konen, who teaches a class titled “Talking about Race and Racism with Children” for teachers at Peter Hobart Elementary School, said students could gain a better sense of having a place in St. Louis Park if they see more council members who look like them. She pointed to Minneapolis as an example.

“Following the first competitive races in 2013, ranked-choice voting resulted in the city’s most ethnically diverse and gender-balanced city council,” she said. “The first Somali-American, Latina and Hmong candidates were elected to the City Council, and this year the number of candidates who are women, people of color or from different political parties are historically high.”

Margaret Rog, a candidate for St. Louis Park City Council in Ward 1 and a member of the city Park Human Rights Commission, said her commission had unanimously agreed that ranked-choice voting would result in greater voter participation and a more representative government.

Rog said, “We appreciate the council’s engagement with the Human Rights Commission as an advisory body and welcome the opportunity to fulfill that role by endorsing ranked-choice voting.”