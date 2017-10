St. Louis Park calendar

Friday, Oct. 13

“THE LITERARY BOB DYLAN” AUDIO-ILLUSTRATED TALK

When: 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Or Emet, Beit Knesset, Room M-28, Sabes JCC, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S.

Info: oremet.org

JAMIE JOSEPH FINE JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Max’s, 3826 Grand Way

Info: stylebymax.com

TOASTMASTERS – WHOLE WHEAT CHAPTER

When: 7:15-8:30 a.m.

Where: AAA Minneapolis, 5400 Auto Club Way, St. Louis Park

Info: 952-920-3908

Saturday, Oct. 14

“PINTS FOR A PURPOSE” BENEFIT FOR MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY ASSOCIATION

When: 1-5 p.m.

Where: Steel Toe Brewery, 4848 W. 35th St.

Info: [email protected]

MAKE-YOUR-OWN STORY CUBES (AND STORIES!)

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane

Info: 612-543-6125

JAMIE JOSEPH FINE JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Max’s, 3826 Grand Way

Info: stylebymax.com

ST. LOUIS PARK HISTORICAL SOCIETY OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Historical Society, 3546 Dakota Ave. S., Suite C

Info: [email protected]

Sunday, Oct. 15

CLOTHING SWAP

When: 2-4 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Drive

Info: 952-925-2400

READ WITH AN ANIMAL

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane

Info: 612-543-6125

Monday, Oct. 16

CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park City Hall Community Room, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-925-2400

Tuesday, Oct. 17

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-925-2400

FOREIGN FILM FEST: “THE SECRET IN THEIR EYES”

When: 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Lenox Community Center Little Theater, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 612-543-6125

COMPUTER BUDDY CLUB

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2528

Wednesday, Oct. 18

FARE FOR ALL FOOD DISTRIBUTION

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 8115 Hwy. 7

Info: fareforall.org

LUPUS AND AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES SUPPORT GROUP

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park City Hall Community Room, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: LupusMN.org

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-925-2400

PARKS AND RECREATION ADVISORY COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Drive

Info: 952-925-2400

TALKING MEDS TOASTMASTERS MEETING

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Park Nicollet Stilts Building, 6700 Excelsior Blvd.

Info: talkingmeds.toastmastersclubs.org

BABY STORYTIME

When: 9:30-10 a.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane

Info: 612-543-6125

FAMILY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane

Info: 612-543-6125

SPEAKEASY TOASTMASTERS

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Lunds and Byerlys community room, 3777 Park Center Blvd.

Info: [email protected]

Thursday, Oct. 19

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS FORUM FOR CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall Community Room, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: lwvslp.org

TRAUMATIC LOSS GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road S.

Info and registration: 612-673-3951