St. Louis Park ballot includes two referendum questions

Voters in the St. Louis Park School District will consider two ballot questions this year.

The first will ask voters to renew the district’s existing referendum revenue authorization of $2,079.99 per pupil. If voters do not renew the measure, the authorization would expire after taxes payable in 2018.

The question notes that the revenue authorization would increase each year by the rate of inflation for 10 years.

The second question asks if voters would like to authorize the district to issue bonds of up to $100.9 million “to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities.”

The question provides a long list of improvements that would be paid for by the authorization. The list includes deferred maintenance, technology infrastructure and remodeling projects, including the addition of air conditioning at Peter Hobart Elementary School and Susan Lindgren Elementary School and remodeling early childhood education classrooms at Central Community Center.

The bond issue would also pay for additions and renovations at the middle and high school, including a performing arts center and classrooms at the middle school and a commons area at the high school. The money would pay for a central kitchen that “will allow the district to provide healthier meals for students in all school facilities districtwide,” the ballot states.

Additional improvements at the high school would include fitness center, media center and science classroom upgrades. The money would pay for secured entrances and other safety and security improvements at various school facilities, the ballot question concludes.

School Board members have proposed moving Park Spanish Immersion School from Central Community Center to Cedar Manor Community Center if the ballot measure passes. Central Community Center would be remodeled to better serve programming for early childhood and family education and to host the district offices.

The school district decided to pursue the referendum after a yearlong process that included study by a group of parents, alumni, students, faculty and community members.

If both questions are approved, the school district estimates that the property taxes for the owner of a home valued at $250,000 would increase about $12 per month.

Absentee voting is already underway. Ballots submitted without votes in support of the referendum questions will be counted as if they had been marked as votes against the questions. The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The district includes information about the referendum at slpschools.org/referendum2017. A meeting to provide information about the referendum and to allow voters to ask district officials questions is planned 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the St. Louis Park High School cafeteria, 6425 W. 33rd St.

A committee has formed to support the district’s referendum questions. The Vote Yes for SLP Schools Committee includes parents, alumni and community members. The committee’s website at voteyesslpschools.org includes a video featuring Supt. Astein Osei about the referendum.