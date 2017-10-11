Sex trafficking awareness takes hold at Hennepin County fair

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY CHRISTIAAN TARBOX)

A Hennepin County Domestic Violence Resource Fair attendee speaks with a representative of the Sojourner Project shelter program during the Oct. 4 event at the government center.

An annual resource fair at the Hennepin County Government Center focused on a nefarious criminal enterprise and educated visitors on its dangers and how to prevent it.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, the government center hosted the Family Violence Coordinating Council’s Domestic Violence Resource Fair, a gathering of nearly 30 community and government domestic violence and sex trafficking awareness organizations who provided resources and information to visitors and passersby.

“The idea here is to bring agencies that are in the community here into the government center so that people from the community… can come through and see different agencies who provide domestic violence services in the community,” said Anne Taylor, event coordinator and Hennepin County senior attorney. “It’s also an opportunity for the agencies to get together as well, and some of these agencies have workers who know each other in their professional career, and it’s a good opportunity for them to network and maybe see somebody they haven’t seen for six months or a year.”

The Coordinating Council hosts a fair at the government center every year, and 2017’s theme revolved around sex trafficking as a reaction to the impending arrival of the Super Bowl to Minneapolis this February. Taylor said that local agencies have been working together to implement an effective deterrent to trafficking by the time the game arrives.

“Sex trafficking here in Hennepin County is very serious,” said Taylor. “We have an agency here (called) The Link … they run the Passageways facility out in the southwestern part of the metro to provide housing for victims of sex trafficking. Domestic violence and sex trafficking have a lot of intersections.

“There hasn’t been a lot of research on that, but everybody that is here will tell you there’s an overlap,” she continued. “And a lot of times, that has to do with how young people are recruited into the area of trafficking, by someone who is grooming them, coaching them, and entering into a relationship with them.”

Organizations that set up shop at the fair included Headway Emotional Health Services, the OutFront LGBT advocacy group, the county’s Domestic Abuse Service Center, the 4th Judicial Court’s Family Court Enhancement Project, and the Clothesline Project, a countrywide art project started as a memorial for the victims and survivors of domestic abuse. Shirts with the names of abuse victims were hung up on different points of the government center’s plaza grounds.

In 2012, the state of Minnesota passed the Safe Harbor Act, protecting sexually exploited youth from being charged as criminals, becoming the fifth state to pass such a measure. Hennepin County also created the No Wrong Door plan, which offers up comprehensive resources to communities looking to identify and protect exploited and at-risk youth.

“I worked in the area of domestic violence for quite a while,” said Taylor. “The nice thing about this fair is that it’s bringing community agencies here to the government center, so that both government workers and community members … have an opportunity to see what the resources are. So I think it’s important that the county … sponsors an event like this to get resources to people who need them.”

For more information on Hennepin County services on domestic violence and sex trafficking prevention, call the Domestic Abuse Service Center at 612-348-5073, or visit hennepin.us/nowrongdoor.

