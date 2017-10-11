Osseo School Board taking steps to begin new superintendent search

The Osseo Area School Board laid out the first actions that it will take to begin the search for a new superintendent after current Superintendent Kate Maguire announced her intent to retire at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

None of the current board members have been through the process of selecting a new superintendent, so the board formulated a plan to reach out to nearby school boards with experience on the process at its Oct. 5 work session.

The board has not yet decided how wide or narrow its search for candidates will be. Broadly, the board can look internally, locally, regionally, or nationally for suitable candidates.

Boardmember Robert Gerhart said that, while he would like to hire someone locally, he doesn’t want to rule out any national candidates. (SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Assistant Superintendent Kim Hiel, left, speaks with Superintendent Kate Maguire, right, who has announced her intent to retire at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

If the board decides to cast a wider net, the board would likely contract with a recruiting agency to find viable candidates.

Board members plan to reach out to an extensive list of Minnesotan school boards that have undergone searches recently. The following questions, in one form or another, will be asked of other board members:

• What was your hiring process?

• Were you satisfied with your hiring process?

• What went well in your hiring process?

• How would you answer this: our search would have been even better if …

• What was the time frame in which your search occurred?

• What was your search radius?

• Did you include community voice in your search, and if so, how?

• Would you recommend a specific search firm if you used one?

The board will increase the frequency at which it meets to work through the process of finding a candidate.

