Letter: Vote for Anne Casey for St. Louis Park School Board

To the Editor:

I wanted to take the chance to share my personal endorsement for Anne Casey for St. Louis Park School Board. I have known Anne for over five years, and I have seen what a passionate, dedicated and equity-focused leader Anne has been, listening to and supporting families, engaging with the school and greater communities and advocating for health in policy.

In my discussions with Anne, I have heard her want to represent and engage all families in our district, not just those that can and do show up to make their voices heard. I believe Anne will help to support our district in continuing strong momentum toward equity and optimal learning and health for all students.

Through our work together on the Health In the Park steering and action teams, I saw Anne listen to our community and help create mission-driven action in increasing the connectivity and health of St. Louis Park. Anne gives her whole self to any project and, as a result, creates partnership with all along the way. This is the type of leader that is needed on the St. Louis Park School Board. For all of these reasons, please consider voting for Anne Casey for St. Louis Park School Board.

Thia A. Bryan

St. Louis Park