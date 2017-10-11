Letter: Support St. Louis Park School District’s referendum

To the Editor:

We need to support our school district’s referendum this fall.

We have been fortunate to have a robust and healthy program for young children, but the portion of Central Community Center where it currently exists is 80 years old and hasn’t seen a major update in more than 50 years. The efforts to move it to a newly renovated space with features like a more secure entry and more space for parking make sense to me.

In terms of our elementary and secondary schools, our teachers are making the best of our outdated facilities. But they have many limitations. The plans show some pretty sensible additions and updates that will give the flexibility our teachers and staff need to teach today’s lessons. With these changes we can better prepare our kids for college learning and more career-like settings.

And, while it is filled with character, the Lenox Community Center is showing its age. Our seniors who rely on this space deserve better.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, you have a chance to show your support for neighbors of all ages. Please vote yes.

Jessica Janoski

St. Louis Park