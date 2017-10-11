Letter: Support St. Louis Park School District referendum questions

To the Editor:

The St. Louis Park School District has a history of sound financial practices and has shown some restraint in asking for funding support.

But even with a history of strong community support for previous referendums, we cannot take past success for granted. This is particularly true at a time when people may be tuning out elections and it seems like there’s nothing big on the ballot. That’s why I am writing to ask the people of St. Louis Park to vote yes for St. Louis Park Public Schools.

Our buildings are out of date, and this modest proposal includes improvements for learners of all ages. Many of the changes for elementary, middle and high school facilities, like a new performing arts center, would serve our entire community. And a successful referendum will address problems for community education and the Lenox Community Center that serve many adults in our community. It would also create better spaces for our amazing pre-kindergarten programs.

Just remember there are two questions, and you should vote yes for both for the schools to do all they need.

Vote Tuesday, Nov. 7. Or if you are ready now, you can vote early at City Hall.

With sincere gratitude for the our children and the whole St. Louis Park community.

Lisa Stein

St. Louis Park