Letter: Support Margaret Rog for the St. Louis Park City Council

To the editor:

I’m writing to express my enthusiastic support for Margaret Rog. Margaret is running for the St. Louis Park City Council, and I cannot imagine anyone I would more confidently vote for.

I got to know Margaret decades ago when we both had children at Peter Hobart. I found that Margaret was a tireless volunteer. She was the person who could be counted on to show up, roll up her sleeves and do whatever needed to be done, from reading in the classroom to taking on demanding leadership roles. Margaret was president of Peter Hobart’s Parent Teacher Organization. All three of her children graduated from St. Louis Park and she remains a strong advocate for St. Louis Park Schools.

Another thing that I have learned about Margaret is that when she cares about something, she is all in. And the community of St. Louis Park is fortunate enough to be something about which Margaret cares deeply. Margaret has put in countless hours serving the community, serving as Birchwood Neighborhood president, St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission member, St. Louis Park Community Housing Team member, Children First volunteer, Health in the Park grant author, and St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts managing director. I could go on and on. The depth and breadth of her commitment to St. Louis Park is impressive.

On November 7, I will be honored to vote for Margaret Rog, a candidate who can be counted on to show her commitment to St. Louis Park.

Carol R. Tellett

St. Louis Park